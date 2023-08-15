Trump’s Georgia indictment: Much of the alleged conspiracy took place in plain sight

If it’s TUESDAY… Georgia grand jury indicts Donald Trump and 18 others (including lawyer Rudy Giuliani and former chief of staff Mark Meadows) for trying to overturn 2020 election results… Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis gives defendants until Aug. 25 to voluntarily surrender… Trump’s lawyers respond to indictment: “The events that have unfolded today have been shocking and absurd, starting with the leak of a presumed and premature indictment before the witnesses had testified or the grand jurors had deliberated”… And President Biden travels to Milwaukee, where he speaks on the economy at 2:00 pm ET.

But FIRST… The indictment against former President Donald Trump — his fourth indictment in the last 4 ½ months — includes that Jan. 2, 2021 call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find him 11,780 votes to overturn his defeat in Georgia.

(The indictment accuses Trump and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows of “unlawfully soliciting, requesting, and importuning Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, public officer, to engage in conduct constituting the felony offense of Violation of Oath by Public Officer…”)

It also details the “fake electors” scheme, describes the effort by former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark to send a DOJ document falsely alleging irregularities in Georgia’s vote count, and recounts the attempts to harass and intimidate elections worker Ruby Freeman.

Yet what stands out in the indictment is how it uses Trump’s tweets against him — as Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis alleges Trump and his co-defendants engaged in a criminal enterprise to overturn the 2020 election results as they pressured state and federal officials.

“Wow! Blockbuster testimony taking place right now in Georgia. Ballot stuffing by Dems when Republicans were forced to leave the large counting room. Plenty more coming, but this alone leads to an easy win of the State!” Trump tweeted on Dec. 3, 2020.

“People in Georgia got caught cold bringing in massive numbers of ballots and putting them in ‘voting’ machines. Great job @BrianKempGA!” — Dec. 3, 2020.

“I spoke to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger yesterday about Fulton County and voter fraud in Georgia. He was unwilling, or unable, to answer questions such as the ‘ballots under table’ scam, ballot destruction, out of state ‘voters’, dead voters, and more. He has no clue!” — Jan. 3, 2021.

“The Vice President has the power to reject fraudulently chosen electors.” — Jan. 5, 2021.

“States want to correct their votes, which they now know were based on irregularities and fraud, plus corrupt process never received legislative approval. All Mike Pence has to do is send them back to the States, AND WE WIN. Do it Mike, this is time for extreme courage!” — Jan. 6, 2021.

These tweets were all in plain sight for everyone to see, which might have blunted their impact at the time the former president was firing off his constant missives.

But they are now a big part of the latest indictment against Trump.

Can a tweet be a crime?

In remarks late last night, Willis said the indictment included “overt acts” — actions that wouldn’t be a crime on their own but might prove a larger pattern, NBC’s Ginger Gibson writes.

Data Download: The number of the day is … 10

That’s the number of states where the political group No Labels says it has gained access to the ballot as part of its possible third-party presidential bid.

The group put out a press release on Monday saying that it has secured access in Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, South Dakota and Utah.

It’s possible that might change, pending any possible additional lawsuits. But securing a spot on the ballot in a handful of key swing states is a big step for the group as it continues to get its ducks in a row ahead of a potential bid, over the frustrations of many Democrats who fear the move could make it easier for Republicans to win the White House in 2024 (fears the group says are unfounded).

Other numbers to know

$200 million: The price tag of a new American aid package to Ukraine, which was announced Monday by Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The package includes munitions and other military equipment.

30: The number of days until Sept. 14, the deadline between automakers and United Auto Workers to reach a deal before a potential strike.

2.02: How many degrees Fahrenheit above the 20th-century average that the Earth’s global surface temperature was in July.

17: The age of a person arrested in Philadelphia and accused of supporting Islamic extremism and purchasing materials that could be used to make a bomb.

More than $100 million: How much money disgraced cryptocurrency executive Sam Bankman-Fried is accused of donating to political campaigns using stolen funds, exceeding contribution limits, per an indictment amended on Monday.

Eyes on 2024: Trump’s rivals remain silent (so far) on latest indictment

News of Trump’s fourth indictment broke late Monday, so most of Trump’s top rivals for the GOP nomination have not yet weighed in on the Georgia charges.

But there were two exceptions.

One, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson reiterated his call on Trump to drop out of the race. Hutchinson cited his own experience as a prosecutor who litigated racketeering cases, noting these types of cases can be “slow.”

“Regardless of the specifics of the Georgia indictment, I expect the voters will make the ultimate decision on the future of our democracy,” Hutchinson said in a statement. “Over a year ago, I said that Donald Trump’s actions disqualified him from ever serving as President again. Those words are more true today than ever before.”

Two, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy appeared on a live town hall on NewsNation as the news of Trump’s indictment broke. He noted that he had not read the charges, per NBC News’ Alex Tabet, but said, “The reality is this: These are politicized persecutions through prosecution.”

“The way we do elections in the United States of America is that we the people, you all, get to decide who governs, not the federal police state,” Ramaswamy later added.

In other campaign news…

DeSantis vs. Disney: DeSantis called on Disney CEO Bob Iger to drop the company’s lawsuit against his administration, telling CNBC that the company is “going to lose” the suit that accuses DeSantis of retaliation against Disney. DeSantis added that he has “basically moved on” from his clash with the company.

Taking stock: DeSantis also claimed during his CNBC interview that he sold all his stocks before joining the House in 2013. But Roll Call reports that while DeSantis did sell most of his holdings, financial disclosures show that he continued to hold some stock in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. and United States Steel Corp. while he was in Congress.

Great expectations: The Washington Post delves into DeSantis’ relationship with Florida Republicans, some of whom had lower expectations that the governor would thrive on the campaign trail.

Trump trial: New York state Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan refused to recuse himself from Trump’s hush money case. Trump’s attorneys had argued that Merchan’s previous role presiding over a Trump organization case, as well as his daughter’s work for a firm tied to Biden’s campaign, disqualified him from the case.

Caucus clash: The Nevada Republican Party announced Monday that it plans to hold a presidential caucus on Feb. 8, even though state law requires that a primary contest be held on Feb. 6. The announcement comes as the party has been locked in a legal battle with the state over the nominating contest, with the state GOP looking to reinstate the caucus.

Debt recovery: CNN reports that Nevada GOP Senate hopeful Sam Brown’s PAC largely spent money paying down his campaign debt, despite saying it was raising money to help elect Republicans.

Cold as ice: Politico reports on former Ambassador-turned Nevada GOP Senate hopeful Jeffrey Gunter, who a State Department Inspector General wrote fostered a “threatening and intimidating environment” at the U.S. embassy in Iceland during his tenure.

Waiting for Mitt: National Journal delves into the Utah Senate race, where GOP Sen. Mitt Romney could face challenges from his right if he decides to run.

MTG looking OK: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., has not yet attracted a notable primary challenger, and the controversial congresswoman appears to be in strong political standing back in her district, Politico reports.

Leavitt is leaving it: Republican Karoline Leavitt, who ran unsuccessfully for New Hampshire’s 1st District last cycle, announced Monday that she is not running for Congress again, per Axios. Leavitt is currently the spokeswoman for the pro-Trump super PAC MAGA Inc.

*** ICYMI: What ELSE is happening in the world:

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin slammed Alabama GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s blockade of military promotions, saying it “is unprecedented, it is unnecessary, and it is unsafe.”

Attorneys for President Joe Biden’s son Hunter said in a recent court filing that his plea agreement fell apart because federal prosecutors reneged on the agreement.