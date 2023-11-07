What Tuesday's elections could reveal about 2024

Happening this Tuesday: It’s Election Day 2023 in Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio and Virginia… Donald Trump clashes with judge in civil fraud trial in New York… Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says Trump can’t win as she endorses Ron DeSantis… And five GOP candidates qualify for Wednesday’s GOP debate in Miami.

But FIRST… Tonight’s elections across the country will offer plenty of clues about the 2024 general election that’s now a year away.

1. Just how potent is the issue of abortion after Roe v. Wade’s overturn a year ago? We’ll find out in Ohio (with the state’s referendum that would enshrine abortion rights in the state), in Virginia (where Democrats and Republicans are fighting over the GOP’s push for a 15-week ban), and even in Kentucky (where the Dem governor has been advertising on abortion rights).

2. How strong is the power of incumbency? In Kentucky, Dem Gov. Andy Beshear has been riding on being the incumbent, vastly outspending GOP opponent Daniel Cameron over the airwaves in a state Donald Trump carried by nearly 26 points in 2020. And in Mississippi, GOP incumbent Gov. Tate Reeves has received a stronger-than-expected challenge from Democrat Brandon Presley. And remember, despite all of President Joe Biden’s political problems right now, he is the incumbent in 2024 — and that can be an advantage.

3. Does Kentucky remain a bellwether? We’ve pointed this out before: The outcome in Kentucky’s race for governor has predicted what will happen in the upcoming presidential election. In 2011, incumbent Dem Gov. Steve Beshear (Andy’s father) won re-election, setting the stage for Barack Obama’s re-election the next year. In 2015, Republican Matt Bevin shocked the political world and all of the polling, presaging Trump’s impact the next year. And in 2019, the moderate Andy Beshear (narrowly) knocked out the unpopular Bevin from office. Sound familiar?

4. Is Glenn Youngkin’s star about to take off? Or fizzle out? Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin has staked so much on flipping the state Senate red, and on his push for a 15-week abortion ban in the state. Victory would turn him into a big GOP star; defeat would dim those ambitions.

5. And will Democrats continue their winning streak in low-turnout elections?Democrats have been on a roll in special elections across the country. (And throw in their overperformance in the 2022 midterms.) Does that give them an advantage in 2024 that public polls might not be taking into consideration? Or does it not matter as much in a presidential election with bigger turnout?

Quote of the day

“It’s almost like with Donald Trump, if you don’t kiss the ring, you can be the best governor ever and he’ll trash you. You could be a terrible corrupt politician. But if you kiss his ring, then all of a sudden, he’ll praise you. That is not a good way.”

— Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to NBC News’ Dasha Burns after Iowa GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds endorsed him.

The number of the day is … at least 45

That’s how many U.S. service members have been injured in recent attacks on U.S. bases in Syria and Iraq, NBC’s Courtney Kube reports, which is twice as many injuries than had been previously reported.

The attacks are believed to have been carried out by groups with links to Iran, U.S. defense officials say.

The number of injuries includes approximately two dozen service members who may have suffered traumatic brain injuries due to the attacks, though that number could change in the weeks ahead as service members are medically cleared or as other service members come forward with symptoms.

Eyes on 2024: The debate stage is now set

Five candidates have qualified for the upcoming Republican presidential primary debate in Miami on Wednesday, the Republican National Committee announced Monday night.

The five: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

The frontrunner, former President Donald Trump, will once again skip the debate, instead

hosting a rally for supporters nearby in Hialeah, Florida. Arkansas GOP Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a former top Trump aide, is expected to endorse Trump during that rally, per NBC’s Jake Traylor.

This will be the smallest field for a GOP primary debate so far this year. Two candidates who participated in the second debate won’t be on the stage. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum failed to meet polling requirements to qualify for the debate, and former Vice President Mike Pence dropped out of the race in late October.

On Monday night, Burgum was defiant, saying that he’d continue his campaign despite missing the debate, NBC’s Sarah Dean reports.

“Skipping the next debate isn’t going to stop us … Party bosses don’t pick presidents — voters do!” Burgum said in a post on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

In other campaign news…

Dems in dismay: Democrats are increasingly concerned about President Joe Biden’s re-election prospects, but they “can’t do much at this stage to give American voters another option,” write NBC’s Peter Nicholas, Megan Lebowitz, Katherine Doyle and Alex Seitz-Wald. Amid alarming poll numbers, Seitz-Wald also reports that progressive groups focused on young voters are warning Biden that his approach to the Israel-Hamas war “could depress turnout.”

Amtrak Man: Amid these concerns about his re-election, Biden traveled to Delaware on Monday for a speech focused on his economic agenda and new railway funding, per Lebowitz.

The general election case: Although recent polls show Trump in a strong position against Biden in a potential rematch, Trump’s GOP rivals are increasingly making the case that Trump cannot win a general election, per NBC’s Jonathan Allen, Allan Smith and Natasha Korecki.

Speaking of the electability argument: In an interview following her endorsement of DeSantis, Iowa GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds told NBC’s Dasha Burns, “I believe [Trump] can’t win and I believe that Ron can.”

On the airwaves: Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., launched his first TV ad of his re-election campaign on Tuesday, highlighting his roots as a third-generation Montanan, NBC’s Sahil Kapur reports.

Ohio tackles abortion: The Washington Post examines how Tuesday’s vote on abortion rights in Ohio could “scramble” party lines in the state.

Local race, national issues: In Allegheny, Pa., Tuesday’s election for county executive to lead in the state’s second-most populated county is dominated by national issues , NBC News’ Allan Smith reports.

ICYMI: What ELSE is happening in the world

The special counsel overseeing the investigation into President Joe Biden’s son Hunter will testify in front of the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday for a closed-door interview, NBC’s Ryan Nobles and Rebecca Kaplan report.

Senate Republicans on Monday released a proposal for tougher immigration laws, warning Biden that they won’t support more aid to Ukraine without stricter immigration rules.