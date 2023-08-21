Two-thirds of Iowa GOP caucusgoers view Trump favorably, Iowa poll finds

If it’s MONDAY… Hurricane Hilary batters California with historic rain and wind… President Biden travels to Maui to inspect devastation from wildfires… New NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll finds Donald Trump with 23-point lead over Ron DeSantis in Iowa… Trump confirms he’ll skip Wednesday’s GOP debate — and maybe future ones, too… And today’s the last day for candidates to qualify for that GOP debate.

But FIRST… If there’s a consistent number for former President Donald Trump in our new NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll of Iowa, it’s this figure: about two-thirds.

65% of likely GOP caucugoers view Trump favorably, versus 33% who view him unfavorably. (That’s a higher fav/unfav than he had in the 2016 cycle, per the poll.)

65% of likely GOP caucusgoers don’t believe Trump committed serious crimes, compared with 26% who believe he did.

And a combined 64% of likely caucusgoers say Trump is either their first choice (42%), second choice (10%) or they’re actively considering him (12%).

Bottom line: That appears to be Trump’s ceiling in Iowa with five months to go until that first GOP contest — 64% to 65%.

And his floor, at least for right now, is the high 30s, low 40s — with 42% of likely caucusgoers saying Trump is their first choice in Iowa, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is at 19% and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., is at 9%.

(Also notable: 66% of Trump’s supporters say their minds are completely made up, versus 40% of all likely GOP caucusgoers who say this.)

That said, there’s good news for DeSantis, Scott and (to a lesser extent) former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley.

66% of likely GOP caucusgoers view DeSantis favorably (that’s 1 point higher than Trump’s number), while the Florida governor’s combined 1st choice/2nd choice/actively considering footprint is 61%.

Scott’s combined 1st choice/2nd choice/actively considering footprint is 53%.

And Haley’s combined footprint is 40%.

That suggests a potential opening for those Trump rivals — if the GOP race ends up changing.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time,” said J. Ann Selzer, who has conducted this Iowa poll over the last three decades. “We have had candidates who started low and ended up winning.”

“Anyone can come to Iowa and win,” she added. “Anybody.”

Headline of the dayData Download: The number of the day is … 850

That’s how many people are still missing in Maui after wildfires devastated the Hawaiian island, the Maui County Mayor said Monday.

At least 114 people have already been confirmed dead following the wildfire, making it the deadliest in modern U.S. history.

In a Facebook post announcing these numbers, Mayor Richard Bissen noted that more than 2,000 people were initially missing after the wildfires, but over 1,200 have been found to be safe.

Other numbers to know:

5.1: The magnitude rating of an earthquake reported near Ojai, California, over the weekend as Hurricane Hilary approached the region.

500,000: The number of unfilled construction jobs this year, per an industry estimate, as states are scrambling to find workers for infrastructure projects funded by money from the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

3: The number of years since authorities uncovered a plot to kill Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, as the last three defendants in that case head to trial this week.

4,752: The number of children who died from gun-related causes in 2021, setting a new record, per a new report.

100: The age of former Sen. James Buckley, who represented New York as a member of the Conservative Party, when he died Friday.

2: The number of U.S. soldiers arrested in Germany in connection with a stabbing at a small town fair.

40: The number of years since Maryland has had a case of locally-transmitted malaria, a streak that was broken, health officials said on Friday, after a D.C.-area patient had recovered from the disease.

Eyes on 2024: The GOP debate mad dash

Monday is the Republican National Committee’s deadline to qualify for the party’s first presidential debate, which is being held Wednesday in Milwaukee. And there have been a slew of last-minute developments.

Over the weekend, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced he had qualified for the debate, hitting the 40,000 unique donor threshold with just days to go before the deadline (he had already cleared the polling requirements).

That brings the number of candidates who appear to have qualified so far to 10, according to an NBC News Political Unit analysis: Hutchinson, former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and Michigan businessman Perry Johnson, who appeared to qualify Friday after a flurry of new polls were released, all with him registering the 1% needed to make the stage.

But after weeks of casting doubt on whether he’d show up, Trump made it official over the weekend and confirmed on his social media platform, Truth Social, that he wouldn’t attend the debate.

“The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had,” Trump said in a Sunday post. “I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!”

A source familiar with Trump’s thinking said the decision applies to only the first two debates, according to NBC News’ Katherine Doyle. And on Friday, NBC News’ Garrett Haake, Jake Traylor, Allan Smith and Zoë Richards reported Trump had decided to skip the debate and instead seek an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden’s campaign appears to be trying to set expectations ahead of Wednesday’s debate, with communications director Michael Tyler writing in a new memo, obtained by NBC News’ Megan Lebowitz, that the Republicans are all going to “out-MAGA each other.”

In other campaign news …

DeSantis drama: Trump and his allies were quick to criticize DeSantis over the weekend after the governor said in a Florida Standard interview that “if you’re not rooted in principle, if all we are is listless vessels that are just supposed to follow whatever happens to come down the pike on Truth Social every morning, that’s not going to be a durable movement.”

On the airwaves: The Biden campaign launched a $25 million ad buy over the next four months in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Florida, per a campaign press release. The buy also marks the campaign’s first spending on ads focused on Black and Hispanic voters. The new buy includes a spot focused on jobs and the economy.

Also on the airwaves: The pro-Trump super PAC MAGA Inc is also launching a new ad focused on a general election matchup with Biden.

An expensive round of golf: The Washington Post details how DeSantis’ political team worked with lobbyists to raise large sums of money, offering access to DeSantis, including golf with the governor, in exchange for big checks.

Fastest-growing demographic could play a big role in 2024: NBC News’ Sahil Kapur reports on the rising political power of Asian American voters — ahead of not only the presidential election, but key races for Senate in places like Nevada, Virginia and Georgia.

Blocking and tackling: Texas Democrats are hoping Rep. Colin Allred’s race against GOP Sen. Ted Cruz will focus on his connections and efforts to boost turnout among people of color, but not be afraid of making a negative case against the incumbent, The Messenger reports.

Way down ballot: The race for Bucks County commissioner could provide some clues about where Pennsylvania’s political winds are blowing come 2024, per Politico.

ICYMI: What ELSE is happening in the world:

The widow of an officer who died by suicide after the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol has been deemed eligible for a federal benefits program for the families of fallen officers.

NBC News’ Rich Schapiro chronicles the rise and fall of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who was charged earlier this month alongside Trump for trying to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

A former Trump campaign lawyer who was charged alongside Trump in Georgia — Kenneth Chesebro — appears to have been at the U.S. Capitol grounds on Jan. 6