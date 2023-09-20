United Auto Workers strike scrambles 2024 presidential race

Happening this Wednesday: President Biden, in New York, holds bilateral meetings with Israeli PM Netanyahu and Brazil’s Lula… Donald Trump campaigns in Iowa with a pair of events… Tim Scott stumps in New Hampshire… Attorney General Merrick Garland testifies before House Judiciary Committee, per NBC’s Ken Dilanian… And GOP infighting paralyzes the House as a potential shutdown looms.

But FIRST… The political maneuvering and reactions to the days-long United Auto Workers strike against the Big Three automakers are glaring, yet it’s unclear how it will all play out in the electorally important Midwest.

The Biden White House has allied itself with the striking workers, and said last week it was dispatching senior adviser Gene Sperling and Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su to Detroit to resolve the labor dispute.

United Auto Workers members picket outside the Jeep plant in Toledo, Ohio on Sept. 18, 2023. Sarah Rice / Getty Images

NBC’s Monica Alba reports, however, that the two officials are no longer traveling there this week, while Politico writes that rank-and-file union members aren’t all too pleased with President Joe Biden and the White House’s participation.

The indication here: Both parties — the union and the automakers — appear to have their reservations about Team Biden’s involvement.

Then you have former President Donald Trump’s plan to deliver a primetime speech to union workers in Detroit — at the same time the other Republican presidential hopefuls are debating in California.

Worth remembering: Biden got 62% of the union-household vote in Michigan in 2020, according to the NBC News exit poll, while Trump got 37%.

Meanwhile, other GOP presidential hopefuls have taken different approaches to the strike. For instance, you have Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., praising Ronald Reagan’s firing of striking federal workers when the presidential contender was asked about the UAW strike.

“I think Ronald Reagan gave us a great example when federal employees decided they were going to strike. He said, you strike, you’re fired. Simple concept to me. To the extent that we can use that once again, absolutely,” Scott said, per NBC’s Nnamdi Egwuonwu.

And then there’s former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley criticizing Biden’s handling of the strike — and his stated alliance with the striking workers.

“Well, I think that’s it tells you that when you have the most pro-union president and he touts that he is emboldening the unions, this is what you get. And I’ll tell you who pays for it is the taxpayers,” she said, per NBC’s Greg Hyatt.

It all comes against the backdrop of a tenuous economic situation, where regulators continue to aim for a “soft landing” amid concerns about inflation without triggering a larger economic crisis.

So the stakes of the strike remain high—both politically and economically.

The number of the day is … 16%

That’s the portion of Americans in a Pew Research Center survey released Tuesday who say they trust the federal government always or most of the time. That is among the lowest levels of trust in the federal government in seven decades, per Pew.

The survey also finds that just 4% American adults think the political system is working extremely or very well, but 23% say the system works “somewhat well.”

Looking toward the presidential election, 63% of Americans told Pew they are dissatisfied with the candidates for the presidency currently in the race. And roughly two-thirds of those polled say they always or often feel exhausted or angry when they think about politics.

Other numbers to know

43%: The portion of U.S. adults who view Israel as a partner the U.S. should cooperate with, but don’t believe the nation shares American interests and values, per an AP-NORC poll.

5%: How much levels of Covid in the population have lowered compared to last week, according to wastewater samples.

$750 billion: How much the U.S. will spend over 10 years to overhaul the nation’s aging nuclear defenses, the Associated Press reports.

$10 million: The amount that failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX alleges former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s parents received in a cash payout before the company collapsed.

22 months: The amount of prison time former Indiana GOP Rep. Stephen Buyer was sentenced to on Tuesday for insider trading.

3: The number of false Republican electors in Georgia charged alongside Trump in Fulton County who will argue Wednesday that their cases should be moved to federal court.

16: The number of states that underfunded historically Black land-grant universities, the Biden administration alleged on Tuesday.

Over 100%: By how much olive oil prices have surged globally due to extremely dry weather in olive oil-producing countries.

*** Eyes on 2024: Looming shutdown rankles GOP

Congress has 10 days to figure out a plan to fund the government, and Republican infighting in the House has some calling a shutdown inevitable, NBC News’ Sahil Kapur, Scott Wong, Ali Vitali and Rebecca Kaplan report.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., warned Tuesday that government shutdowns have “always been a loser for Republicans politically.”

The standoff could put vulnerable Republicans in a particularly tough spot, as hardliners in safe Republican districts demand more spending cuts. On Wednesday, Republicans failed to pass a motion to debate a military spending bill.

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Calif., one of 18 Republicans representing districts President Joe Biden won in 2020, said the failed vote hands “the keys of the majority to the minority. We’ve got to do some damage control now as a result of that, especially in swing districts that are vulnerable.”

Some of those vulnerable Republicans are targets of new TV ads from a trio of Democratic groups, tying them to a potential government shutdown. The ads from House Majority Forward, the non-profit arm of the Democratic super PAC House Majority PAC, the League of Conservation Voters and Climate Power tie a handful of House Republicans to the “MAGA” wing of their party.

In other campaign news …

Impeachment politics: The White House called Republicans’ impeachment push a “political stunt” to distract from a potential shutdown, per NBC News’ Katherine Doyle. The House Oversight Committee scheduled its first impeachment inquiry hearing for next week.

Donor angst: GOP donors are concerned that next week’s debate stage could once again be crowded, and that the window to coalesce around a Trump alternative may be closing, per CNN.

Iowa battle: The New York Times explores the battle between Trump and DeSantis in Iowa, with Trump adding more trips to the Hawkeye State as DeSantis hopes a caucus victory can stop Trump’s march to the GOP nomination.

In the weeds: DeSantis opposes marijuana legalization, but the two firms behind his aligned super PAC are working on a push to legalize recreational marijuana in Florida, putting them at odds with DeSantis’ attorney general, per Politico.

Taking on misinformation: Biden’s re-election campaign is launching a new strategy to combat misinformation online, including by recruiting hundreds of volunteers and staffers to monitor social media platforms, Politico reports.

Primary partners? Montana GOP Sen. Steve Daines has worked to foster a partnership with Trump as Daines leads the National Republican Senatorial Committee, per Politico, as Trump has been known to take sides in divisive GOP primaries.

Eyeing a promotion: NBC News’ Scott Wong reports that GOP Rep. Byron Donalds told reporters at the Capitol on Tuesday that he will “probably” run to be Florida’s next governor in 2026, after reports that fellow Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz is also considering a run.

Ballot language battle: An Ohio court ruled that language including the term “unborn child” can remain on the ballot for a November election regarding a state constitutional amendment to protect abortion rights.

Redistricting fight continues: In New York, Republicans won the latest legal battle over congressional district boundaries when a court Tuesday did not force a map-making commission to immediately start drawing new district lines, Politico reports.

Razor-thin majority: Democrat Lindsay Powell won a special Pennsylvania House election Tuesday night, cementing a Democratic majority in one chamber of the state’s legislature.

NARAL no more: “NARAL Pro-Choice America” has changed its name to “Reproductive Freedom for All,” the New York Times reports, as the group’s leader argues its old name didn’t reflect the post-Roe landscape best.

ICYMI: What ELSE is happening in the world

Hunter Biden’s lawyers say he will plead not guilty to felony gun charges and wants a virtual arraignment, something prosecutors oppose.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the country is investigating “credible allegations” that India was involved with a murder on Canadian soil, allegations that led to both countries expelling the other’s diplomats.

Ray Epps, a man who has been at the center of conspiracy theories that he was a federal agent inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, was charged with a misdemeanor related to his conduct on that day.