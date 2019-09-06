Breaking News Emails
PROGRAM 2 - Climate in Crisis: The Flood
Part One of NBC News’ Climate in Crisis initiative dedicated to covering the most important issues affecting the environment globally. The Flood showcases how populations across the globe face new challenges protecting their shorelines and managing water rights.
FILMS
Water's Edge
Directed by David Hall, USA. Louisiana loses a football field of land every 100 minutes to coastal erosion and rising sea levels. As water closes in on Southern Louisiana, the state’s ambitious restoration plan is intended to build new land in the bayous and marshes. But that plan threatens to flood rural communities and severely affect the commercial fishing industry, currently ranked second largest in the U.S.
The River is Me
Directed by David Freid, New Zealand. For many years, this river’s ownership was under dispute. Now, it owns itself. For the first time ever, legal personhood has granted to the Whanganui River. But determining where a river ends and the rest of nature begins is up for debate.