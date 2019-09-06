Breaking News Emails
PROGRAM 1 - Like a Girl
These moving films showcase the stories of fearless young women, both in the U.S. and abroad pushing boundaries, fighting stigmas and honoring legacies, shedding light on how bravery is timeless and comes in many forms.
FILMS
A Love Song for Latasha
Directed by Sophia Nahli Allison, USA. A Love Song for Latasha is a dreamlike archive in conversation with the past and the present. It reimagines a more nuanced narrative of Latasha Harlins by excavating intimate and poetic memories shared by her cousin and best friend.
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Directed by Carol Dysinger, USA. This film tells the story of young Afghan girls learning to read, write, and skateboard in Kabul. After years of conflict in Afghanistan and with the country still dubbed 'one of the worst places to be born a girl,” an organization called Skateistan recruits kids from poor neighborhoods and teaches them skills so they can join or return to the public school system and get a start in life. For girls, the chance to skateboard presents a unique experience – to compete, to play, to learn their strengths and gain courage. We follow a class of girls at Skateistan growing through the joy of skating and the warmth of the women who teach them.