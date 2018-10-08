How to watch the 2018 Meet the Press Film Festival with AFI

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The second annual Meet the Press Film Festival in Collaboration with the American Film Institute premieres on Monday, Oct. 8 in Washington D.C. The festival features 23 films that spotlight critical issues ahead of the midterm elections, including gun violence, immigration, voting rights, the changing economy, poverty and post-traumatic stress disorder.

If you couldn't make it to the premiere, Meet the Press is showcasing a special digital edition of the film festival, featuring 16 of the films. This limited edition showcase will be available online through Nov. 4. Here's how to watch the films at home.

Online

If you're watching on your computer, check out the films on NBC News digital.

https://www.nbcnews.com/mtpfilmfestival

Streaming platforms / OTT

Prefer to sit back and watch through your favorite internet-connected device? The films are also available through NBC News Digital platforms and apps on devices including AppleTV, Roku and Amazon Fire.

On Demand

You can also catch the films through on-demand services such as Comcast X1, Cox, and many other local cable providers. You can also watch the films on digital TV service providers.