How to watch the 2018 Meet the Press Film Festival with AFI

Here's how to catch the best short documentaries from the 2018 Meet the Press Film Festival with AFI.

Welcome to the Meet the Press Film Festival with AFI

Oct.04.201801:34

The second annual Meet the Press Film Festival in Collaboration with the American Film Institute premieres on Monday, Oct. 8 in Washington D.C. The festival features 23 films that spotlight critical issues ahead of the midterm elections, including gun violence, immigration, voting rights, the changing economy, poverty and post-traumatic stress disorder.

If you couldn't make it to the premiere, Meet the Press is showcasing a special digital edition of the film festival, featuring 16 of the films. This limited edition showcase will be available online through Nov. 4. Here's how to watch the films at home.

Online

If you're watching on your computer, check out the films on NBC News digital.

https://www.nbcnews.com/mtpfilmfestival

MTP Film Festival with AFI: Insecure

Oct.04.201816:35

Streaming platforms / OTT

Prefer to sit back and watch through your favorite internet-connected device? The films are also available through NBC News Digital platforms and apps on devices including AppleTV, Roku and Amazon Fire.

Thanks For Watching

Oct.04.201800:32

On Demand

You can also catch the films through on-demand services such as Comcast X1, Cox, and many other local cable providers. You can also watch the films on digital TV service providers.

