How Wisconsin became ground zero for American polarization

WASHINGTON — The shifts that have remade American politics in recent years can be seen and felt everywhere, but maybe no state tells the story as clearly as Wisconsin.

This fall, the state features two elections that are going down to the wire — races for governor and senator — and if recent trends are to be believed, the nation’s sharp partisan divides are likely to be a driving force in both those votes.

It wasn’t always so. For decades, Wisconsin was a battleground, with voters that swung from election to election. It wasn’t uncommon for the state to vote one way in a presidential election and then swing back to vote for the other party when it came to the governor’s mansion.

But look at elections over the past few decades in the state and familiar patterns emerge. National trends around race, education and urbanity among voters have made a large impact on Wisconsin’s statewide races.

You can see the trend when you reach back to the 1994 gubernatorial election.

In that election, incumbent governor Tommy Thompson won by more than 35 percent and all but one of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, including Democratic strongholds Milwaukee and Dane Counties (the home of Madison). And that result came between two presidential wins in the state for Democrat Bill Clinton. Clinton won Wisconsin by more than 4 points in 1992 and by more than 10 points in 1996.

Flash forward to the state’s 2002 gubernatorial election and the results look different. The election went to Democrat Jim Doyle, but it was closer, though, in many ways, it was still broadly-based.

Doyle won by the race by a little more than 4 percent, but he also carried 43 of the state’s 72 counties, 17 more counties than Democrat Al Gore won when he carried the state in the 2000 presidential election.

While Doyle ran up big margins in Milwaukee and Dane — 21 percent and 32 percent respectively — he also won counties across much of the rural north of the state, such as Price (population 15,800) and Forest (population 10,000).

That kind of win for a Democrat in Wisconsin is basically unheard of in the current political climate. In 2018, Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin won her seat in Wisconsin by about 11 points, but she only carried 29 counties. In the 2018 gubernatorial election, Democrat Tony Evers captured the governor’s mansion by a little more than 1 percent and he only carried 19 counties.

Gov. Evers’ winning map in 2018 leaned heavily on big margins out of Milwaukee and Dane counties — 35 percent and 51 percent, respectively. He won only six counties north of La Crosse.

Ultimately, that map didn’t look radically different from the map of Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election results. President Joe Biden won the state by less than 1 point and carried only 14 counties. Biden won Milwaukee by about 40 percent and Dane by about 53 percent. He won seven counties north of La Crosse.

None of this is damning. It is simply evidence of a broader change in our politics and a sign of how national partisan breakdowns have come to define state races. Wisconsin is not an outlier here; it is an example of trend that can be seen in other states across the country.

As the 2002 midterms approached, 27 of the nation’s 50 states had voted the for the same party in their most recent presidential and gubernatorial elections. Today, that’s true of 39 states.

In other words, Wisconsin is an example of how the old rule of elections, that “all politics is local,” seems much less true than it once was. In 2022, in Wisconsin and in states across the country, local politics and national politics look and feel increasingly similar.