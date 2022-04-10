As Democrats point to strong economy, consumers see inflation

WASHINGTON — As Democrats look ahead to November, they see a lot of reasons for worry, but the economy tops their concerns. The way voters feel about their elected representatives is often directly tied to how they feel about their bank accounts — and right now Americans are not feeling good about where the economy is and where they think it's headed.

Whether those negative feelings are justified depends on where and how you look at the data. The nation’s economic picture in the spring of 2022 is complicated, but the nation’s mood about it is not. Voters are not happy.

Let’s start with that surliness. If the best measure of the economy is how voters feel about it, the Democrats have a lot to worry about. Since last summer, consumers’ economic feelings largely have been on a downward trajectory and that’s especially true in the last few months, according to the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index.

Shortly after Joe Biden was sworn in as president, the nation’s consumer confidence ticked up a bit, from 79 in January of 2021 to 88.3 in April of 2021, according to the CSI. But that didn’t last. The number bounced around a bit before heading back in the low 70s in August. And since December, the figure has fallen from 70.6 to 62.8 in February (the latest available figure).

As a point of comparison, the CSI was at 101 in February of 2020, the last measurement before the Covid pandemic hit.

And other numbers make clear whom voters blame for their current sour mood: President Biden.

The latest NBC News poll shows only one-third of Americans approve of the way Biden is handling the U.S. economy; two-thirds disapprove. That is a pretty massive, and negative, gap on what is often the most important issue to voters.

Like any good political operation, the Biden White House is quick to defend. Going by many measures, they argue that Biden has done a fairly good job with the U.S. economy. And the data suggest they have a point in some ways.

In recent years, Americans have tended to judge the health of the economy using two key gauges, the unemployment rate and the stock market. Those two measures are a shorthand way to assess how well the economy is working for workers and how well it is working for businesses. And going by those figures, things actually do look pretty good.

Since January of 2021, the month of Biden’s inauguration, the national unemployment rate has fallen to just 3.6 percent from 6.4 percent. That’s a decline of 2.8 percentage points which equals millions of people gaining employment in that time.

And, even with that drop in the unemployment rate, other data shows there is still a lot of room for job growth. In February of this year, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported there were more than 11 million job openings across the country — positions available for those who want them.

For those who follow the market, the news has also been good.

This week, the stock market closed at 34,721. That figure is down a bit since January, but it’s up in the last six months and up by 11 percent since Biden took office.

Those are not bad numbers, particularly considering the free-floating economic anxiety that has shaken the country and the world in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

So, what’s behind all the economic angst? The most obvious answer is one word: inflation.

In January of 2021, the CPI was 1.4 percent higher than it was 12 months earlier. Over the past year, a time that closely aligns with Biden’s White House term, the consumer price index has climbed rapidly.

In January of 2021, the CPI was 1.4 percent higher than it was 12 months earlier. By July it was 5.4 percent higher than 12 months earlier. By December it was 7 percent. And this February, the figure was 7.9 percent higher.

Those increases matter a lot, especially to those with lower incomes, who feel as though they are falling behind. Furthermore, the price increases have come across the board, on everything from cars and gas and groceries to homes. If you are spending money, you are paying a little more for almost everything you are buying.

And 2022’s inflationary pressures may feel even worse because they haven’t been felt for a long time. Over the last few decades, low inflation has become the norm. The last time the inflation rate was this high was 40 years ago, in 1982.

The inflation Americans are feeling this spring feels troubling, strange and new — and for many Americans it is.

This is the problem the Biden White House and Democrats face. They can (rightfully) point to good unemployment and jobs numbers and trumpet the increases in the stock market. But all that “good news” feels empty to a large swath of voters who feel like they are on a treadmill with no way to make up economic ground.

The result is less an economic conversation than it is two groups talking past each other. It’s a problem without an easy fix. And in an election year, where political messaging is all-important, it spells trouble, no matter what set of data you want to cite.