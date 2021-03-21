It's not Joe Biden's Senate anymore

WASHINGTON — All presidents come to town with hope for pushing through a bipartisan agenda, before running into the reality of a divided Washington, but some people believed Joe Biden’s experience in the Senate and his knowledge of its personalities meant it might be different this time.

It doesn’t look like it so far. President Biden’s first major victory in Congress, the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, came on a straight party-line Senate vote. Issues such as immigration and health care don’t look like they will be any easier.

That result, however, may have less to do with Biden than with the changing nature of the U.S. Senate itself. The numbers show this is not Joe Biden's Senate anymore and the last few weeks provided more evidence that more change is coming.

The last time Biden served in the Senate full-time was 13 years ago, back in 2008 before he became Barack Obama's Vice President. And there was a very different group of people in the Senate.

In total, two-thirds of the senators currently in the body did not serve with the President in the upper chamber. Only 31 current senators have ever worked with Sen. Joe Biden.

And if there were hopes for Biden being able to build bipartisan bridges, he was left with a much smaller group of potential partners with whom to work. More than half of those Senate departures with Biden connections were Republicans. And some of those names – John McCain, Richard Lugar, John Warner, Olympia Snowe – were Republican senators with a reputation for working across the aisle.

In a sense, that brings us to Republican Roy Blunt of Missouri who recently announced he would not seek another term in the Senate. His impending departure now makes five Republicans bowing out in the 2022 midterm elections.

Blunt joins Alabama’s Richard Shelby, North Carolina’s Richard Burr, Ohio’s Rob Portman and Pennsylvania’s Pat Toomey. Those senators aren't all necessarily champions of bipartisanship. Some are fairly conservative, but they largely represent the governing arm of the GOP, the more policy-driven part of the party.

And in reality, that part of the GOP has been in retreat for a while.

The Republican voices in the Senate have changed a lot since just 2016, when Donald Trump won the White House for the GOP.

About 25% of the Senate Republicans, 13 of them, arrived with Donald Trump in 2016 or have won their seats since. Most have brought a more defiant, Trumpian tone with them.

There are exceptions, of course, such as Utah’s Mitt Romney. But more are in the mold of Missouri’s Josh Hawley, Alabama’s Tommy Tuberville and Tennessee’s Marsha Blackburn, who sought Trump’s endorsement and used it to win.

And with the five announced Republican departures in 2022, the post-Trump GOP figure in the Senate is set to climb. It could reach 35% of the Senate Republicans – or more.

All of which is to say, the Biden Administration might want to get used to the path it took to pass the COVID relief bill on Capitol Hill.

The initial hopes about the Biden being able to build bridges were based in part on a Senate that doesn’t really exist anymore. And even if the Democrats defy historical trends and hold or grow their majorities in both houses of Congress in the 2022 midterms, the path to bipartisanship doesn't look like it’s going to get any easier.