Kansas abortion vote offers clues for the midterms

WASHINGTON — The biggest political story this week emerged from Kansas, where citizens voted down a proposal that would have removed abortion rights protections from their state constitution. But the biggest political story going forward may be the meaning that Kansas vote has in other states in the coming months and years.

Tuesday’s results in the state were notable for a few reasons. First, there was a massive turnout on the issue. More people voted on the ballot measure than in the Democratic and Republican gubernatorial races combined. Second, was the size of the defeat for the proposal — voters rejected it by nearly 18 percentage points.

Many analysts rightly offered words of caution in reading the results. The vote was in just one state and it came as the abortion debate was especially charged, shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision in June that overturned Roe V. Wade.

But there is evidence that the Kansas vote may have legs outside of the state this fall in part because the state is not just the ruby red farmland many Americans have in their mind’s eye.

To be sure, Kansas looks like an outlier in some ways. The state of Kansas only has about 36 people per square mile, compared to the U.S. average of 94 people per square mile. And Kansas has not voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since 1964. Nationally, the split is just about even at that time with Republicans winning eight times and Democrats winning seven.

But when you look at measures such as racial and ethnic diversity and education, Kansas looks more like the United States than one might expect.

The state’s population is about 75% white, non-Hispanic. That’s higher than the national figure of about 59%, but it doesn’t even place Kansas in the top 15 states for that population group. In terms of those with a bachelor’s degree, the figure for Kansas, 33.9%, is slightly higher than the national number of 32.9%.

And here’s the thing, across all kinds of communities in Kansas, there was surprising support for maintaining the right to an abortion.

Consider Johnson County, home of Kansas City’s big, wealthy, well-educated suburbs, including Overland Park. The “no” vote did well there, as you might expect, but the margin was remarkable particularly compared to the 2020 presidential results.

On Tuesday, Johnson County produced a quarter of a million votes (massive turnout for a primary election), and “no” got 69% of the tally. In 2020, President Joe Biden won Johnson, but by 16 fewer percentage points, 53%. In fact, on Tuesday night the “no” vote got almost as many votes in Johnson (169,000) as Biden did in 2020 (184,000).

If the midterms are going to be about the suburbs, as many analysts expect, those numbers show how potent the abortion issue could be in the fall.

But it wasn’t just the wealthy suburbs where there was movement on Tuesday. Consider the vote in rural, Republican Russell County, the birthplace of former GOP Sen. Bob Dole. As might be expected, Russell voted in favor of the proposal that would have removed the right to an abortion in Kansas, but the margin was much closer than was expected.

In Russell, “no” captured 45% of the 2,281 votes cast on the proposal. That might not sound impressive, but Biden only captured 17% of the vote in the county in 2020. And the 1,034 “no” votes on Tuesday’s primary far surpassed the 600 votes Biden got in the county in the general election in 2020.

Those differences may sound small, but they can be hugely important. In politics, even when you win a race, you rarely win everywhere. Victory can be as much about holding down losses in unfriendly places, as it is about running up margins among supporters. Abortion rights advocates had both sides of that equation working Tuesday.

And beyond Tuesday’s results, there are other signs in the data out of Kansas that Democrats may have found an important issue for the fall. TargetSmart, a Democratic political data firm, looked at voter registrations after the Dobbs decision and found a spike in new registrations from women in Kansas.

The numbers showed that after Dobbs, nearly 70% of the new voters registering in Kansas were women. And other states that are likely to have abortion proposals on the ballot in the fall also show growing pro-women gender gaps with voter registrations since Dobbs, though not as dramatic as Kansas’s.

In Colorado, where an abortion ban may be on the ballot, 55% of the new registrants since Dobbs have been women. And in Michigan, where the ballot will likely feature a constitutional amendment that would guarantee women the right to an abortion, 54% of the new registrants since Dobbs have been women.

Those numbers suggest a pro-abortion rights (and likely a pro-Democrat) bump in the vote in those states, at least for now.

Of course, the abortion fight never stands still, it evolves, and the post-Roe fight is just beginning. Both pro-abortion rights groups and anti-abortion activists will be trying to learn from what happened this week in Kansas. And Election Day 2022 is still three months away. That’s a lot of time for the larger issue environment to change.

But this week Kansas delivered a shock to the political system and a lot of the data suggest that what happened there could reverberate beyond its borders in November.