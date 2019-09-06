Breaking News Emails
PROGRAM 4 - The Kids are Alright
Unique stories of young people here in the U.S. breaking barriers, taking a stand for what they believe in and fighting for equality, respect and a sense of belonging.
FILMS
Mack Wrestles
Directed by Taylor Hess and Erin Sanger, Brazil. The sport is brutal enough. There are the demands for strength and speed and stamina, the hours bathed in sweat, the knowledge that your opponent wants to wipe the mat with you. Those were the very reasons, though, that Mack Beggs loved wrestling—it gave him a sense of purpose and a sense of self. Mack Wrestles, co-directed by Taylor Hess and Erin Sanger, takes the audience behind the scenes as this gifted athlete from Euless, Texas, struggles against the outside forces that stigmatize transgender athletes. Despite all the turmoil, this poignant film makes one thing perfectly clear: If life were a wrestling match, the referee would be raising Mack’s arm at the end.
Lowland Kids
Directed by Sandra Winther, USA. As climate change reshapes the Louisiana coast, the last two teenagers on Isle de Jean Charles fight to stay on an island that's been their family home for generations.
GIRLS SECTION
Directed by Kathryn Everett, USA. GIRLS SECTION tells the story of a quiet revolution growing among young girls in remote northern Pakistan as they challenge tradition for their right to go to school for the first time.