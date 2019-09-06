Breaking News Emails
PROGRAM 6 - The Lost
These films explore the brave stories of people facing the distress and hardship of having to build new lives following life-altering disasters and unexpected catastrophes.
FILMS
In The Absence
Directed by Yi Seung-Jun, South Korea/USA. When the passenger ferry MV Sewol sank off the coast of South Korea in 2014, over three hundred people lost their lives, most of them school children. Years later, the victims’ families and survivors are still demanding justice from national authorities.
After Maria
Directed by Nadia Hallgren, USA. In the aftermath of Hurricane Maria’s catastrophic destruction in 2017, three Puerto Rican women and their families are caught between worlds as their FEMA housing assistance in New York expires. With the threat of homelessness on the horizon, After Maria follows these families as they fight to keep their families together and battle the emotional effects from displacement. Executive produced by Academy Award winner Roger Ross Williams.