Meet the Press - August 6, 2023

CHUCK TODD:

This Sunday, criminal conspiracy. Former President Donald Trump is criminally charged for trying to overturn the 2020 election and hold on to power.

JACK SMITH:

The attack on our nation’s capitol on January 6th, 2021 was an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy. It’s described in the indictment. It was fueled by lies.

CHUCK TODD:

This is now the third criminal indictment against Donald Trump this year.

FMR. PRES. DONALD TRUMP:

Every time they file an indictment, we go way up in the polls. One more indictment and this election is closed out. Nobody has even a chance.

CHUCK TODD:

As the charges mount, will his support within the party continue to grow?

FMR. PRES. DONALD TRUMP:

The fake charges put forth by the Biden sham, we call it a sham indictment, and you know, the man that’s doing it, I really believe he’s mentally ill.

CHUCK TODD:

Will his top Republican rivals continue to rally around him, or start to attack him? And can our democracy survive this critical and unprecedented challenge? My guests this morning: Trump’s attorney John Lauro and Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin of Maryland, a member of the January 6th Committee and the former lead January 6th impeachment manager. Joining me for insight and analysis are NBC News Senior Washington correspondent Hallie Jackson, New York Times Chief White House correspondent Peter Baker, Republican strategist Al Cardenas and Kimberly Atkins Stohr, senior opinion writer for The Boston Globe. Welcome to Sunday, it’s Meet the Press.

ANNOUNCER:

From NBC News in Washington, the longest-running show in television history, this is Meet the Press with Chuck Todd.

CHUCK TODD:

Good Sunday morning. Voters next fall may be faced with an unprecedented choice: whether to put former president Donald Trump back in the White House or to essentially sign off on his sentencing, if he is convicted, and send him to prison or a Secret Service-protected home confinement. The latest federal indictment accuses Trump of three conspiracies: one to defraud the United States, another to deprive voters of a civil right to have their votes counted, and two counts of corruptly obstructing an official government proceeding -- the certification of the Electoral College vote. The indictment details how Trump was told by his vice president, senior Justice Department leaders who he had appointed, the Director of National Intelligence who he had hired, senior White House lawyers who he had hired, his cybersecurity agency, senior campaign staffers, state legislators -- many of whom endorsed him -- and state and federal courts, and that there was no evidence of election fraud and that he had lost the election. Trump's campaign even paid two outside research firms to try to prove his electoral fraud claims, but they never released the findings because the firms disputed his theories and could not offer any proof that he had won. And Trump is alleged to have repeatedly acknowledged in private that he actually lost the election, in contrast to his public statements. And yet, as the indictment lays out, it was not illegal in and of itself for Trump to lie. That is protected speech. But it was the actions the indictment alleges he took that were illegal -- using claims of election fraud that he knew were false to try to get state officials to change electoral votes. Organizing fraudulent slates of electors in seven targeted swing states, deceiving them in many cases to sign on to the scheme -- sending states Justice Department letters falsely claiming that there were concerns about a specific state’s election outcome. Pressuring Vice President Pence to use his ceremonial role to fraudulently alter the election results instead of simply certifying them. And even after an angry crowd violently attacked the Capitol, he still tried to persuade members of Congress to prevent certification. In many ways, the predicate was set here on day one of the Trump administration, when the president directed his aides to insist on an easily disprovable lie: about his inaugural crowd size, arguing that more people witnessed Donald Trump's inauguration than President Obama's, despite the video evidence. And a day later, here on Meet the Press, the president's counselor, Kellyanne Conway, offered this awkward explanation:

[START TAPE]

KELLYANNE CONWAY:

You're saying it's a falsehood. And they're giving Sean Spicer, our press secretary, gave alternative facts to that. But the point remains --

CHUCK TODD:

Wait a minute -- Alternative facts? Look, alternative facts are not facts. They're falsehoods.

[END TAPE]

CHUCK TODD:

So his presidency began with alternative facts and apparently ended with alternate electors. And it may all add up to a scenario where voters have to decide whether to put Trump back in the Oval Office before he is sentenced. Let's not forget that Republican senators decided to -- not to hold the president accountable via the process that the founders believe was the better process for this: impeachment. In fact, this was Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell explaining his vote to acquit Trump after January 6th:

[START TAPE]

SEN. MITCH McCONNELL:

President Trump is still liable for everything he did while he was in office as an ordinary citizen. We have a criminal justice system in this country. We have civil litigation, and former presidents are not immune from being accountable by either one.

[END TAPE]

CHUCK TODD:

So, instead of doing the tough work in the Senate, they left it to the voters who are going to be stuck with the burden of upholding the rule of law, if Trump is convicted in an unprecedented test of this democracy. Prosecutors have asked the judge of the January 6th case to issue a protective order over discovery evidence after Trump posted this on Friday on social media, "If you go after me, I’m coming after you!", citing Trump's habit of attacking "judges, attorneys and others associated with legal matters pending against him.” And while they claimed that social media post was on something else, not on this, last night in South Carolina, Trump didn’t do anything subtly. He attacked Special Counsel Jack Smith directly.

[START TAPE]

FMR. PRES. DONALD TRUMP:

Deranged Jack Smith. He's a deranged human being. You take a look at that face, you say, “That guy is a sick man. There's something wrong with him.”

[END TAPE]

CHUCK TODD:

And joining me now is one of Donald Trump's attorneys, in this specific case, John Lauro. Mr. Lauro, welcome to Meet the Press.

JOHN LAURO:

Good morning.

CHUCK TODD:

Let me start with this: Is the defense to this indictment, "He didn't do it" or, "He was allowed to do what he did"?

JOHN LAURO:

The defense is quite simple. Donald Trump, President Trump, believed in his heart of hearts that he had won that election. And as any American citizen he had a right to speak out under the First Amendment. He had a right to petition governments around the country, state governments, based on his grievances that election irregularities had occurred. He had every right to speak about the important issues that were taking place after the election. Certainly, Mr. Pence, his Vice President, agreed with him that there were anomalies and discrepancies in the election process. And Mr. Trump had every right to petition government and enforce his First Amendment rights. That’s why this indictment is an attack on the First Amendment. The government, the Biden administration, would have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that President Trump did not believe that he had won the election. They will never be able to do that. And that's why this prosecution is so ill-conceived.

CHUCK TODD:

You know, you – you mentioned that he had the right to do all these things. Well, he did all of those things. He filed his petitions in court, he got a couple of recounts. All of – he, he – everything you outlined as saying he had the right to do, he did have the right to do, he executed that strategy and apparently when he didn't get the result that he liked, then he kept looking for another strategy. At what point, does he accept the truth that he didn't win?

JOHN LAURO:

Well, he believes he won, and the Biden administration will never be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he didn't. But what he's being indicted for, ultimately, is following legal advice from an esteemed scholar, John Eastman, that he could petition his own Vice President and ask his Vice President to pause the voting on January 6th to give the states one last chance to certify or re-audit. That was the ultimate ask that President Trump made in his Ellipse speech. That's clearly protected. Let's go back, if we could, and see what was going on on January 6th. Both Vice President Pence and President Trump saw that they had 10 – 10 million votes more than they had in 2016. No president has ever lost under those circumstances. They also saw that Joe Biden outperformed Hillary Clinton by 15 million votes, even though she was an inspirational candidate and Joe Biden was sitting at home in his basement. They also saw that President Trump won almost all of the disputed counties. In addition – in addition, they had over 1,000 people come forward and under oath say that there were discrepancies in the election. And finally, and most importantly, what – what President Trump and Vice President Pence saw were that the rules of the game had been changed by local electoral officials contrary to the state legislature. So he took what he was entitled to do, which was petition Vice President Pence on January 6th. Once that petition was completed and Vice President Pence rejected his position, it was over and there was a peaceful transition of power.

CHUCK TODD:

I’m going to – look, I've got to unpack a couple of those things there. Because you’re – some of it is just sort of political spin, and I understand that. But let me get to this issue of the esteemed legal scholar.

JOHN LAURO:

No, it's part of legal defense.

CHUCK TODD:

Hang on a minute. I understand that. The esteemed legal scholar. Here's what the Former Attorney General Bill Barr said about that strategy. I want to get you to react to it.

[START TAPE]

BILL BARR:

I don't think this defense of advice of counsel is going to go forward because I think the president would have to get on the stand and subject himself to cross-examination in order to raise that, and he'd also have to waive attorney-client privilege.

[END TAPE]

CHUCK TODD:

Is the president going to, former president, take the stand?

JOHN LAURO:

Advice of counsel can be raised without anyone taking the stand. That's just plain wrong. But what we had was a very, very thoughtful memo by John Eastman, who was a professor of law, dean of a law school, head of a Constitutional scholarship program, and well, well understood and well renowned. He had been a Supreme Court clerk and a Fourth Circuit clerk. Even Mike Pence said he was the legal scholar that was developing a lot of these points. People disagree about Constitutional principles all the time. Certainly Mr. Barr may have disagreed with Mr. Eastman. That happens every day in our government. It never leads to a criminal charge. But one thing for certain: President Trump acted under the advice of counsel when he petitioned, under the First Amendment, petitioned Mr. Pence.

CHUCK TODD:

So let me understand this,

JOHN LAURO:

And that's legally protected speech.

CHUCK TODD:

So what you're arguing is if the president did violate the law, he did so because he got advice from counsel to violate the law?

JOHN LAURO:

No, that's what people misunderstand. In order to have a violation of law you have to have criminal intent. And in this case, corrupt intent. And what that means is that you have to have some desire to do something unlawful. If your – if your attorney is telling you that you have a right to petition Congress, then that completely eliminates any criminal intent. So under those circumstances, you are not violating the law. Your actions require you to state your position. But it's not a – it’s not a violation, so you would be acquitted regardless of your conduct.

CHUCK TODD:

Right, I understand that. You keep saying some certain things that Vice President Pence apparently agreed with. Let me play what Vice President Pence says the former president asked him to do. Here's what he said he was asked to do.

[START TAPE]

FMR. VICE PRES. MIKE PENCE:

Let's be clear on this point. It wasn't just that he asked for a pause. The president specifically asked me, and his gaggle of crackpot lawyers asked me, to literally reject votes, which would've resulted in the issue being turned over to the House or Representatives and, literally, chaos would've ensued.

[END TAPE]

CHUCK TODD:

So he's just disputing the version of events you're describing?

JOHN LAURO:

No, not at all. He's substantiating it. In this respect, there were some preliminary discussions along the lines that Vice President Pence described. But the ultimate ask, which was done at the Ellipse, was to pause the voting for a period of time. Now, issues like this get discussed and thrashed about all the time, but the ultimate – the ultimate call made by President Trump was to ask for a pause. If you read Vice President Pence's book, he agrees completely with President Trump that there were these anomalies, discrepancies, even fraud in the election. Vice President Pence wanted those debated in Congress. President Trump asked that they be debated at the state legislature, so you had a disagreement there. But once again, these kinds of constitutional and statutory disagreements don't lead to criminal charges. And one thing that Mr. Pence has never said is that he thought President Trump was acting criminally. Indeed, Vice President Pence is an attorney. If he at any point said or thought that Mr. Trump, President Trump, was acting unlawfully or contrary to criminal law, he would've said that. No one ever suggested that. President Trump was exercising his right.

CHUCK TODD:

Actually, he has said that.

JOHN LAURO:

And by the way, there's another –

CHUCK TODD:

He said the president asked him to violate the Constitution. He said the president asked him to violate the Constitution, which is another way of saying he asked him to break the law.

JOHN LAURO:

He never said, he never said – no, that's wrong. That's wrong. A – a technical violation of the Constitution is not a violation of criminal law. That's just plain wrong. And to say that is contrary to decades of legal statutes.

CHUCK TODD:

Let's get out of the constitutional.

JOHN LAURO:

Let me say one last thing, if I could.

CHUCK TODD:

Go ahead.

JOHN LAURO:

Well, no, because this is a constitutional case. This is going to be the most important civil rights constitutional case in decades. And there's one other issue that's very important. Everything that President Trump did was while he was in office, as a president. He is now immune from prosecution for acts that he takes in connection with those policy decisions –

CHUCK TODD:

So you’re going to, you’re going to –

JOHN LAURO:

– And the Biden administration has not addressed that.

CHUCK TODD:

An interesting legal place you're going to go that will also create some constitutional questions. I want to get you to respond, though, to something that seems a bit more straightforward on intent. It's the infamous phone call in Georgia. Let me play an excerpt.

[START TAPE]

FMR. PRES. DONALD TRUMP:

The ballots are corrupt, and you're going to find that they are. Which is totally illegal. It's – it’s more illegal for you than it is for them because you know what they did and you're not reporting it. You know, that’s a – that's a criminal offense. All I want to do is this: I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.

[END TAPE]

CHUCK TODD:

If he had proof he won the state, why did he threaten the secretary of state with a criminal- with a criminal charge?

JOHN LAURO:

That wasn't a threat at all. What he was asking for is for Raffensperger to get to the truth. He believed that there were an excess of 10,000 votes that were counted illegally. And what he was asking for is the Secretary of State to act appropriately and find these votes that were counted illegally.

CHUCK TODD:

Find.

JOHN LAURO:

That was an – hold on one second- that was an aspirational ask. He is entitled to petition even state government, but that doesn't- that doesn’t involve an obstruction of federal government. What the Biden administration has said is, somehow, President Trump obstructed a federal proceeding. That relates to what was going on in the states. And President Trump had every right to ask the Secretary of State, "I believe that this election was conducted improperly. There are deficiencies here. I want to see if there are more than 10,000 votes, or whatever the number was, that were counted illegally." Once again, that's core political speech.

CHUCK TODD:

Bringing up a criminal violation is somehow speech? I mean, it's the way it sounds like somebody saying, "That's a mighty fine restaurant you have there. It'd be a shame if something happened to it." I mean, that’s – it's no different then, I mean –

JOHN LAURO:

Oh, it's absolutely –

CHUCK TODD:

– it's a vague threat here to bring up a criminal offense.

JOHN LAURO:

Have you read, have you read the First Amendment? Oh, no, no. Chuck, have you read the First Amendment? Political speech is the most protected speech that we have under our Constitution. It's important to go back and read the text of the First Amendment, so you can actually say that a government official is acting criminally. That's protected by the First Amendment. If we lose the First Amendment rights, then heaven forbid we lose the right to freedom of the press, we lose the right for me to appear, we lose the right for you to speak. You can say –

CHUCK TODD:

You're not allowed to use speech – you’re not allowed to use speech, though, in order to get somebody to commit a crime. And what he was directing Raffensperger to do was to –

JOHN LAURO:

You're allowed to advocate.

CHUCK TODD:

So you're saying he didn't commit a crime?

JOHN LAURO:

No, no. You haven't read the cases. Because, for example, you can encourage someone not to register for selective service. I could see you, Chuck, you know, registering for Vietnam, and I can go up to you and say, "Chuck, don't register for that war. It's illegal. It's immoral."

CHUCK TODD:

And I violated the law.

JOHN LAURO:

"Keep walking. Go home." No, that's protected speech. My speech is protected. That's the point.

CHUCK TODD:

You coerced me to violate the law.

JOHN LAURO:

I can ask you. No, no, no. And by the way, there's a Supreme Court case, you've got to read it. Right on point, Hammerschmidt, and it says that's not illegal. You know, we can have this discussion but people need to start looking carefully at what our country stands for, what the Constitution stands for. It applies to President Trump just like it applies to everyone else. If we eviscerate our First Amendment rights, we will no longer have a country where people can freely speak their minds.

CHUCK TODD:

Have you been able to find any evidence? I know the campaign paid for two studies but didn't find any evidence that would find enough fraud to overturn the election. Have you found any evidence yet? Because you have said you plan on re-litigating the 2020 election, and nobody has found any evidence to back up Donald Trump's claim, and it's been two and a half years.

JOHN LAURO:

We will be litigating the 2020 election because much of that has not been litigated. But what we do know, which is not in dispute under any circumstances, is that local state election officials changed the rules in the middle of the game. They sent out absentee ballots to that request. –

CHUCK TODD:

Hang on.

JOHN LAURO:

They lowered verification.

CHUCK TODD:

Look, I understand. You said this a few times.

JOHN LAURO:

Can I finish? You asked me a question –

CHUCK TODD:

Not on this one.

JOHN LAURO:

– but you're not allowing me to finish.

CHUCK TODD:

Mr. Lauro, all of this was litigated.

JOHN LAURO:

No, no, no, you're not allowing me.

CHUCK TODD:

Mr. Lauro –

JOHN LAURO:

You're like the Biden –

CHUCK TODD:

No, no, no. Don't look at politics with me.

JOHN LAURO:

You don't understand.

CHUCK TODD:

I've allowed you to filibuster a lot.

JOHN LAURO:

No, no, no, I'm getting legal with you.

CHUCK TODD:

Mr. Lauro, everything –

JOHN LAURO:No, no.

CHUCK TODD:

– go ahead. You're trying to create a confrontation for no reason, but go ahead.

JOHN LAURO:

No, this is – no, I don't want to, Chuck. I'm just trying to let you know that the criminal rules are different than what you're talking about. In a criminal case, the government has a burden of proof. We don't have any requirement to prove anything. All we have to do is put the government to its test. And one of the things that will be shown in trial is that there were these institutional anomalies where state election officials unlawfully broke the law, and Mr. Trump was entitled to petition government and assert that he was right. That's part of the First Amendment protection. We don't have to prove fraud. People don't understand that. All we have to do is that President Trump was acting with his conviction that this election was conducted improperly.

CHUCK TODD:

Right, I just want to let viewers know that everything you've said and all that, he actually went to the courts. All of this was actually deemed legal that was done in the states. All of this was, but look, we're not debating this.

JOHN LAURO:

That's not true. That's absolutely false.

CHUCK TODD:

I have one more question for you. I need to get you to react to what your client is saying about the prosecutor. Here's what he said last night:

FMR. PRES. DONALD TRUMP:

Deranged Jack Smith. He's a deranged human being. You take a look at that face, you say, "That guy is a sick man. There's something wrong with him."

CHUCK TODD

Do you believe he’s deranged?

JOHN LAURO

President Biden in April of 2022 said he wanted President Trump prosecuted and he wanted him out of the race. He repeated that in November of 2022. As a result, President Biden has put in motion a political prosecution in the middle- in the middle of an election season and obviously everything is open to politics. I’m not involved in politics, I’m just representing a client. I’m ensuring that justice is done in this case. President Trump is entitled to his day in court and he’ll get it.

CHUCK TODD:

Do innocent people attack prosecutors?

JOHN LAURO:

This is a political campaign, right now. This prosecution was instituted by President Biden, and in the middle of that campaign, people are going to speak out. My role is not to address anything about prosecutors. But I will say this, there has been a history in the Justice Department of rogue prosecutions. They went after Arthur Andersen, a major accounting firm. Destroyed the – destroyed company, and the DOJ lost nine-nothing. They went after the former governor of Virginia in a prosecution, a Republican governor, who was convicted unfairly. Reversed, nine-nothing. And now, the Justice Department, the Biden Justice Department, is going after a former president for acts that he carried out in fulfillment of his oath as president of the United States.

CHUCK TODD:

Are you confident that the former president can be trusted with discovery and isn't going to weaponize what he learns about Mark Meadows or others who may be cooperating?

JOHN LAURO:

Well, I'm shocked. And I can find you a lawyer to address this, but I'm shocked that all the news media outlets aren't protesting what the government is trying to do. They're trying to say that, "We have discovery that's not sensitive, but we don't want the press to hear about it." And Mr. Trump, our team is saying, President Trump is saying, that if there is evidence out there that the government has that's exculpatory or informative, then the press has a right to know. But the Biden administration doesn't want the press to know that, and I'm shocked that there aren't petitions now filed in the district court opposing what the Biden Administration is doing.

CHUCK TODD:

John Lauro, the defense attorney for the former president. Appreciate you coming on and sharing your legal perspective with us. Thank you, sir.

JOHN LAURO:

Good to see you as always, thank you.

CHUCK TODD:

When we come back, Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin of Maryland, the former January 6th Committee member and former lead impeachment prosecutor, next.

CHUCK TODD:

Welcome back. For more than two years, Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin has been laying out the case first for impeachment then for criminal prosecution of Donald Trump's conduct before and on January 6th. As the lead impeachment manager, Raskin argued before the Senate that Trump should be convicted for incitement of insurrection, making arguments which sound familiar today.

[START TAPE]

REP. JAMIE RASKIN:

President Trump tried to bully state-level officials to commit a fraud on the public by literally finding votes. We saw him trying to get state legislatures to disavow and overthrow their popular election results and replace them with Trump electors.

[END TAPE]

CHUCK TODD:

And as a member of the House's January 6th Select Committee, it was Raskin that presented the committee's recommendation that the Justice Department charge Trump with four counts: obstructing an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to make a false statement, and assisting in an insurrection. Well, the special counsel chose not to charge Trump with inciting or assisting in the insurrection or for false statements, but he did charge him with the other recommendations, in addition to adding the conspiracy against rights. So joining me now is the Democratic congressman we have been referring to there, Jamie Raskin of Maryland. Congressman Raskin, welcome back to Meet the Press.

REP. JAMIE RASKIN:

Thanks for having me.

CHUCK TODD:

Let me first start with a couple of things we heard from Mr. Lauro. You spent 25 years as a constitutional law professor so I kinda wanna get Professor Raskin's take on this. Let me play one quick clip of something he said to me about the Constitution.

JOHN LAURO:

A technical violation of the Constitution is not a violation of criminal law. That's just plain wrong.

CHUCK TODD:

Now, he added the word "criminal" law there. But it was my understanding if you violate the Constitution, you have violated the law.

REP. JAMIE RASKIN:

Well, first of all, a technical violation of the Constitution is a violation of the Constitution. The Constitution, in six different places, opposes insurrection and makes that a grievous constitutional offense. Um so our Constitution is designed to stop people from trying to overthrow elections and trying to overthrow the government. But in any event, there's a whole apparatus of criminal law which is in place to enforce this constitutional principle. That's what Donald Trump is charged with violating. He conspired to defraud the American people out of our right to an honest election by substituting the real, legal process we have under federal and state law with counterfeit electors. I mean, there are people who are in jail for several years for counterfeiting one vote, if they try to vote illegally once. He tried to steal the entire election. And his lawyer's up there saying, "Oh, that's just a matter of him expressing his First Amendment rights." That's deranged. That is a deranged argument.

CHUCK TODD:

He also seemed to hint that everything he did as president, can’t - may not be - it may not be constitutional that he's charged with this. Sounds like the old Nixon defense, you know, "I could do it because I was president."

REP. JAMIE RASKIN:

Well, first of all, he's charged as part of a conspiracy. So, there were lots of people who were involved in doing it. But in any event, uh the law that applies to the rest of us also applies to the president of the United States, a principle they understood very well during the impeachment when they were saying, "Well, let's not do it during the impeachment because he's already left office. Deal with this as a matter of criminal law." That's what Senator McConnell said. That's what a bunch of the Republicans said. Now it's like a three-card monte. You can't get him for impeachment because he's already left office, but you can't get him for criminal law, because he once was president. I mean, America can see what's going on here. This is a guy who wants to appoint himself completely immune from the rule of law that applies to the rest of us.

CHUCK TODD:

They chose - He chose not to charge insurrection. It sounds like Jack Smith wanted to avoid a debate over the First Amendment.

REP. JAMIE RASKIN:

Well, there's a criminal statute: aiding and abetting, or giving aid and comfort to insurrectionists. Which to the mind of the January 6th committee Donald Trump definitely did. I mean, he's calling them "great patriots." He's saying, "Never forget this day." He continues to laud them to this very day in saying that, when he gets back in, he's gonna pardon all of those people. I mean, they're convicted of assaulting our police officers, and he's talking about pardoning them. A lot of them have pled guilty to seditious conspiracy, conspiracy to overthrow the government. So, um yeah. But he's being charged with conspiracy to obstruct a federal proceeding, the joint session of Congress, and conspiring to defraud us all out of our voting rights. He tried to steal the election away from us.

CHUCK TODD:

Do you – do you like how Jack Jack Smith did this? Or do you wish he had added the incitement?

REP. JAMIE RASKIN:

No, I think that-- I understand there were prudential and tactical reasons for doing what he did. And I think it's excellent because the basic point is the deprivation of our civil rights. Abraham Lincoln said it best. He said, "An insurrection, an attempt to topple an election, is an attack on the first principle of government which is the right of the people to choose their own leaders."

CHUCK TODD:

When you read the indictment, it's really strong on the alternate elector slate, right? There is actions that are specific actions that are taken. It really sort of throws away the whole speech defense because it was-- you start to see everything. During the impeachment trial, you didn't have the scope of the alternate elector scheme. Obviously by the time you guys impaneled the committee, you did. Do you think it would have made a difference, if you had had sort of the scope then?

REP. JAMIE RASKIN:

Well, I think it should have made a difference psychologically for the senators, like McConnell, who voted no. But, you know, in a juridical sense, what they were saying was that the Senate did not have jurisdiction to try Trump, because he's a former president. Now, seven Republicans rejected that; all 50 Democrats rejected that. It was a 57-43 vote to convict him of inciting a violent insurrection against the Union, which was the most widespread bipartisan vote in American history to convict a president. And of course, you know, Trump is bragging about the fact that only 57 senators voted to convict him of that. He beat the constitutional spread in his way. But I think that he's met his match now in a special counsel who is holding him to the letter of the criminal law.

CHUCK TODD:

We are going to have a campaign that is going to be filled with a lot of whataboutisms. We know the Republicans are going to talk about Hunter Biden a lot here. And I know that a lot of the technical defense of the president with Hunter Biden is, "Well, the president didn't do anything wrong." But as Michael Kinsley once said, “The real scandal in Washington is not what's illegal, it's what's legal.” Should there be a code of conduct, something for family members here? Because the appearance of what Hunter Biden did is not good.

REP. JAMIE RASKIN:

Yeah. I mean, we know that there is a lot of, you know, influence in Washington that's based on people's family connections –

CHUCK TODD:

Last names –

REP. JAMIE RASKIN:

– and family ties.

CHUCK TODD:

– matter a lot on K Street, as you know.

REP. JAMIE RASKIN:

You know, and I have repeatedly asked Chairman Comer on the Oversight Committee for us to look at that in a serious and substantive and methodical and nonpartisan way. But he's instead decided to just pursue the Hunter Biden thing as a one-off as a way to score cheap political points. He doesn't want to talk about Jared Kushner, who brought back $2 billion, not million, $2 billion from Saudi Arabia to a company he created the day after the Trump administration ended, when there was still blood all over the Capitol.

CHUCK TODD:

Let me ask you this. Why do you think a thrice-indicted former president is neck in neck with the current president?

REP. JAMIE RASKIN:

Well, it's a great question. I wish that Lincoln were around to pose it to him because it's his political party that they've dragged into the mud here. I mean, that was a pro-freedom, anti-slavery, anti-know-nothing, pro-immigration party, and now it's become a cult of authoritarian personality. And, you know, even the candidates running against Trump dare not challenge his clear betrayals of his constitutional oath. Donald Trump knew exactly what he was doing, and we had lots of testimony about that before the January 6th Committee. His own White House counsel told him that he was wrong. The attorney general of the United States, who was, like, the biggest sycophant of the Trump administration, said the arguments he was following were BS. And so he had to have known. Sixty federal and state courts rejected every argument about electoral fraud and corruption they brought forward, and still he went ahead. And even if he did believe it, as his lawyer's saying, which I don't think he did, but even if he did, it makes no difference. You might believe that your bank owes you some money; you don't have a right to go rob the bank.

CHUCK TODD:

And get that money back. Jamie Raskin, Democrat from Maryland, appreciate you coming on, sharing your perspective with us. Thank you.

REP. JAMIE RASKIN:

Thanks so much for having me.

CHUCK TODD:

President Trump now faces a total of 78 felony counts across three criminal cases and more criminal charges could be coming in the State of Georgia later this month. Why is Trump's legal jeopardy fueling more support it appears from within the party? Panel is next.

CHUCK TODD:

Welcome back, panel is here. NBC News Senior Washington correspondent Hallie Jackson, anchor of “Hallie Jackson Now,” Peter Baker, the chief White House correspondent for The New York Times, Republican strategist Al Cardenas and Kimberly Atkins Stohr, senior opinion writer for The Boston Globe. Both of you have law degrees. Three of us don't, but that's okay. I'm glad to get more, more legal help here. Here's what Donald Trump said last night about his current legal predicament.

[START TAPE]

FMR. PRES. DONALD TRUMP:

Every time they file an indictment, we go way up in the polls. We need one more indictment to close out this election. One more indictment, and this election is closed out. Nobody has even a chance. We've already defeated the Republicans.

[END TAPE]

CHUCK TODD:

Hallie Jackson, that was actually Friday night. And he had done -- had rallies both Friday night and last night there. He's been right so far.

HALLIE JACKSON:

Fair. And there's new polling out even today that shows more than half of Republicans think that these indictments against Donald Trump are an attack like -- against people like them. He is reflecting and channeling what he hears from his base, from the people who support him, from his loyalists. The dynamics seem unlikely to change at this point. The question is: what dynamics change for those who are hoping to dethrone Donald Trump as the king of the Republican Party? We've seen this sort of semi-sharpening of tone from Ron DeSantis, semi-sharpening of tone from Mike Pence, who's now the central figure. I know we'll talk about that more in a sec.

CHUCK TODD:

No, I'm going to give you the montage of the candidates now. And you'll see the array of those at the bottom of the polls with tough rhetoric, those closer to Trump with not-so-tough rhetoric. Here it is.

[START TAPE]

FMR. VICE PRES. MIKE PENCE:

Anyone who puts themself over the Constitution should never be president of the United States.

FMR. GOV. ASA HUTCHINSON:

It's another sad day for America. I mean, now we have a former president that's under indictment three times.

GOV. RON DeSANTIS:

In D.C., they will go after you if you're a Republican, the facts be damned. Republicans don't have a fair shot there.

SEN. TIM SCOTT:

The DOJ continues to weaponize their power against political opponents. It seems like they spent a lot of time protecting Hunter Biden and Democrats.

FMR. GOV. NIKKI HALEY:

Like most Americans, I'm tired of commenting on every Trump drama. I've lost track of whether this indictment is the third, fourth, or the fifth.

[END TAPE]

CHUCK TODD:

Al Cardenas, you saw there those that, that basically are at the bottom of the polls feel comfortable criticizing the former president, and those that think they can win the nomination are trying to go after the process. Is that any way to win?

AL CARDENAS:

Well, look, at this point in time, Donald Trump has effectively tied the indictments to Joe Biden and a political maneuver. Once these cases go to trial, if he's indicted by a grand jury, the facts change, the circumstances change, and this is no longer about Joe Biden. This is about grand – a jury who has convicted him of very serious crimes. And if that leads to a sentencing hearing, that's a whole new set of circumstances. And so, so far, it works well. Are we forecasting that it'll continue to work well through the election? Not if there's a conviction by a jury of his peers.

CHUCK TODD:

I mean, Peter, the likelihood that this trial is sometime after the primaries and before the convention is pretty high.

PETER BAKER:

Yeah, yeah.

CHUCK TODD:

So, whether everybody's fully focused on it now, I understand it's like, "Oh, another Trump indictment. Alright, I'm going to go to the beach." Come April or May of next year, that won't be the case.

PETER BAKER:

That's right. And it'll be showcased day after day after day after day. And the Republicans at that point will have largely chosen their nominee, right, and they'll be stuck with him if they decide that they want to switch games. Now, the convention will be afterwards. Presumably somebody could try to engineer something at the convention if he is convicted and they decide, "Maybe we should have a rule about not having a convicted felon as our party leader," or something like that.

CHUCK TODD:

Yeah, how's that going to go over with Republican voters?

AL CARDENAS:

Well, except that –

PETER BAKER:

At the moment, not –

AL CARDENAS:

– the fact that many states' delegates are legally tied to the person they voted for.

CHUCK TODD:

Yeah, go ahead, Kimberly.

KIMBERLY ATKINS STOHR:But politically speaking, with this indictment in particular, it naturally blunts what Donald Trump's biggest argument is – is, "Look, they're coming after me to come after you," meaning Trump supporters. The count in the indictment, count four, talks about how Donald Trump attacked the civil rights of every American. It was the opposite. He was not protecting you. He was attacking you for his own political power in the most authoritarian way possible. That will naturally blunt him in the same way that we saw after the January 6th Committee hearings. We will see that – we could see that shift.

CHUCK TODD:

I just still go back to what – if you don't debate Trump on this, how else are you going to get into the primary discussion?

HALLIE JACKSON:

And I talked with one person close to former Vice President Mike Pence in preparation for today who said, "Listen, he's leaning into it now because if he doesn't, then when?" Right? He's selling hats that say "Too Honest" because otherwise, when was he going to do it?

CHUCK TODD:

What choice does he have?

HALLIE JACKSON:

That's exactly right.

CHUCK TODD:

He's going to be on that witness stand. He’s going to be, you know –

HALLIE JACKSON:

And by the way, the person I talked to didn't, didn’t rule that out – you know, pointed to the fact that the former vice president has written a lot about it in his book, but this is a guy who, you know, believes in the rule of law, et cetera. On the other side, I've spoken with a source in DeSantis world as well, who said, "You will also hear more from DeSantis about this. Not because DeSantis wants to be talking about it, but because their new strategy now, as part of this post-campaign reset, is to get DeSantis out talking more, doing more media, doing more interviews." They think he's going to get asked repeatedly.

CHUCK TODD:

You know, Al, if Biden led by ten points in a general election matchup with Donald Trump, Republicans would be having a different conversation, wouldn't they?

AL CARDENAS:

Oh, of course they would. And you got to think about the consequences. There's an election. And there are people on the ballot in Congress and in the states. And they want one thing more than anything else: to get elected or reelected.

CHUCK TODD:

They're afraid of alienating those Trump supporters, aren't they?

AL CARDENAS:

They're afraid of alienating them. And then – but then, you know, Trump's numbers keep staying up. They're not going to speak against Trump. A conviction takes place, the circumstances change, you know, there might be a mad scramble.

CHUCK TODD:

And Kimberly, they may impeach – they may just go ahead and go with an impeachment as a way to, quote, "be counter" – In fact, one of these Fox News commentators suggested it as “counter-programming.”

KIMBERLY ATKINS STOHR:

Yeah. That just shows how badly broken – they are willing to break the Constitution, as opposed to lose an election. And I think that's exactly what Democrats would need to point out politically to make very clear to voters, as we head into this really consequential election.

CHUCK TODD:

Alright, we are headed to the abyss and we don't seem to have anybody figuring out how to pull us out. When we come back, a conservative boycott of Bud Light is causing real trouble for the world's largest beer maker. Americans are divided over whether companies should take stands on political issues. Data Download is next.

CHUCK TODD:

Welcome back, Data Download time. This week, Anheuser-Busch announced a 10.5% decline in their second quarter revenue, and it was primarily due to a consumer boycott of Bud Light after the brand partnered with a transgender influencer for an Instagram ad. But it's not just Bud Light that's been the target of boycotts. For the most part, Americans, they seem less than excited when any company takes any sort of political stance. Let me show you this. Overall, as you see here, 58% think it's inappropriate for companies to get involved in politics. When you look at it by political party, Republicans are the most against it, but Independents don't like it. Democrats are basically split down the middle. Now, have you boycotted? Do you do these things when companies take stands? As you can see, more people boycott than buy when a company takes a stand. And that is across the board. A majority of Republicans boycott, as you can see here, it's a plurality of Independents and a plurality of Democrats. Again, take a company stand, you're going to cost yourself money. Bud Light, Chick-fil-A, we've seen it. Left or right, it doesn't seem to matter. Now, a few other things we've learned here. Who does the boycotting? Who's most impacted? Well, not surprisingly, income matters here. The more you make, the more comfortable you might be uh thinking that a company can take a political stand. The less you make, the more inappropriate it is. Because you know what? You don't want to know about the politics. You just want the cheapest product. Also of note, there's a bit of an age disparity here, which may be something Anheuser-Busch didn't really figure out. Younger, younger folks don't mind companies taking a stance. Older folks can't stand it. Perhaps a lot of older folks drink Bud Light, not younger ones. The threat of a third-party candidate is becoming more likely in the 2024 race as voters say they are opposed to another Biden-Trump rematch. Joe Manchin, of course, is flirting with a run, a run as a centrist backed by No Labels. Cornel West is seeking the Green Party nomination. Well, in 1980, as Jimmy Carter faced off against Ronald Reagan, a matchup that some people didn't like, Republican Congressman John Anderson of Illinois decided to leave his party and launch an independent bid. Here's how he pitched his candidacy on this program:

[START TAPE]

REP. JOHN ANDERSON:

In contrast to these two, both of them ex-governors, I think I represent the broad political center of this country. I will make it abundantly clear that you don't have to go back to some prior decade to find the solutions to the problems of the future. You don't have to be content with the kind of demonstrated incompetence that we have seen in the White House for the last four years. That there is a third way. And I represent that third approach to the American voter.

[END TAPE]

CHUCK TODD:

John Anderson would end up winning less than 7% of the vote. When we come back, as former President Trump went to court on Thursday, President Biden went for a bike ride. What that split-screen moment tells us about how President Biden plans to handle his potential rival's legal drama.

CHUCK TODD:

Welcome back. I want to start with something that Toluse Olorunnipa wrote yesterday in the Post, Peter Baker. "Country lacks the unifying voice in the aftermath of Trump charges. The indictment's aftermath is showcase of the country lacks a trusted singular voice of moral authority, one who could speak out on one of the most contentious and consequential judicial actions in political history." We are staring into the abyss on the edge of the cliff. We can pick our metaphor. But the rule of law is on the ballot. And and and nobody's reassuring us right now that everything's going to be okay.

PETER BAKER:

No. That's right. Institutions as a whole are all under attack or their faith is being diminished, whether it be the Supreme Court or Congress, even the media, of course, obviously. And now the justice system. Right? Because now increasingly, largely because Trump is out there telling people this, a lot of Americans believe the justice system can't be trusted. And the courts and the prosecutors and the Justice Department. Well, what did John Lauro say to you over and over again? He didn't say the Special Counsel. He didn't say the Justice Department. He said the Biden administration. Obviously, in a strategic choice on their part to make this as political and partisan as possible. But it actually works. And a lot of people don't believe in the system now.

CHUCK TODD:

Puts the president in an awkward spot.

HALLIE JACKSON:

I was just going to say, the issue with that is that while John Lauro and the Trump team are lashing this decision by the Special Counsel to the Biden administration, it's a bit of a one-sided fight because the Biden administration, the White House, and a Biden advisor tells me this, all of you I'm sure, too, they have – they feel like they absolutely want to be keeping this arm's length distance because otherwise, it undermines, and this is me speaking here, everything that President Biden said he would do, which is not interfere with the work of the Justice Department. I wonder, though, if that doesn't create some dissatisfaction among Democrats, who would like to see a more muscular response.

KIMBERLY ATKINS STOHR:

It should. If it hasn't, it should. There is a way for Biden, the president, to say, "This is a Special Counsel. And I am demonstrating how a president does not just rule a Justice Department, but certainly keeps hands off an independent special counsel from what they're doing." But at the same time, candidate Biden has to say, "Look, I am the candidate who will continue to protect the right to vote, to protect the rule of law. I am the president that signed the Electoral Count Reform Act. I am – this – the other person is the president who was charged with trying to subvert democracy." He has to be able to make that – that claim. That has to be the top part of his campaign going into 2024. If he can't enunciate that message, he's in trouble.

AL CARDENAS:

All I know is that the country is more unhappy than it's ever been before. The political system seems to be broken. More than 50% of the voters don't like either candidate. You've got almost two years worth of divisive trials coming up. You've got so much at stake in this country. You've got foreign wars. You've got global stress. This country's going to go through 18 months that will truly test our ability to remain a strong, united nation. And I'm worried about it.

CHUCK TODD:

I think we're all wondering if we have the leaders to meet the moment.

AL CARDENAS:

Right.

CHUCK TODD:

I don't know if we do.

AL CARDENAS:

I'm very worried.

PETER BAKER:

Look at Biden's numbers now, right? Okay? In a lot of ways, things are going well for him now. Inflation is down. Unemployment is really low. Growth is up. Crime, immigration, all these indicators are off their peaks. And yet his approval rating is the one thing that is not changing. It is stubbornly where it has been now for two years.

CHUCK TODD:

Do we think they’re punishing – look, Trump's numbers never moved. It's just elected leaders getting punished for this horrible political depression everybody feels. Like you know, we talk about economic depressions. We're in a political depression. Not a recession, a depression. I feel like they punish all elected leaders over this.

PETER BAKER:

Yeah, I think that's true. But it's also we haven't had a new generation come up yet to have a chance to test themselves, and to present a new voice and fresh faces. Because the older generation is still hanging on, basically.

AL CARDENAS:

Which is why we were talking briefly about third or fourth options in our country. This country cannot stand for long this disruption. And there's no doubt in my mind that third and fourth options will rise.

CHUCK TODD:

If our system allowed for it better, it'd be a home run.

KIMBERLY ATKINS STOHR:

Yeah.

CHUCK TODD:

The problem is our system makes it so hard –

AL CARDENAS:

So hard.

CHUCK TODD:

– to do this. But you’re – the pressure is building. At some point, this vacuum will implode.

AL CARDENAS:

Well, I think this No Labels group has started the effort. They've now qualified about 12 states, I think. They'll keep it going. Others will do the same.

CHUCK TODD:

Come April or May when we're in a trial –

KIMBERLY ATKINS STOHR:

Yeah.

CHUCK TODD:

– people are going to be shopping. They may end up picking small or large. But they're going to look for medium. Anyway, thank you guys. That's all we have for today. Thanks for watching. We'll be back next week, because if it's Sunday, it's Meet the Press.