Meet the Press - December 13, 2020

This Sunday: Vaccines begin rolling out of Pfizer's manufacturing facility after the FDA gives its approval.

It can't be overstated. You know, this is what we've been praying for.

Still, warnings that vaccines will come too late for too many --

ROBERT REDFIELD:

Probably for the next 60 to 90 days, we are going to have more deaths per day than we had for 9/11 or we had at Pearl Harbor.

-- as Covid cases and deaths set new records.

Over 8,000 people who are beloved members of their families are not coming back.

We can make space. We can't make critical care nurses.

This morning I'll talk to the director of the National Institutes of Health, Francis Collins. Plus, rejected: the Supreme Court turns away a dangerous and anti-democratic Republican effort to overthrow the legitimate results of the presidential election. President Trump, who approved of the move --

Certain very important people, if they have wisdom and if they have the courage, we're going to win this election.

-- vows to fight on. My interview with retiring Republican Senator Lamar Alexander:

Let me start with a simple question: any doubt who won the presidential election?

And Congress, still unable to agree on relief for millions out of work and running out of money.

It has to get done before they go home. Millions and millions of Americans simply can't wait any longer.

I'll talk to Democratic Senator Chris Coons of Delaware. Joining me for insight and analysis are: NBC News White House Correspondent Kristen Welker, Washington Post contributing columnist Matt Bai, and Lanhee Chen, fellow at the Hoover Institution.

Good Sunday morning. Here's a scene we have all been waiting for: trucks carrying Pfizer's newly authorized vaccine are rolling out this morning, it's a welcome sign of progress as the country faces a crisis of health and a crisis of leadership. Look at this: Covid is now responsible for six of the ten deadliest days in U.S. history, including two days this past week. Pearl Harbor has already been knocked off the top-10 list and 9/11 will soon follow. We're not including events like Gettysburg or the 1918 pandemic, because the daily number of deaths for those events are unreliable. Sadly, things are likely to get even worse. Over the past week there have been nearly 1.5 million newly confirmed cases of Covid. It's an average of almost 212,000 new cases per day. So right now, take a look at the counter at the bottom of your screen. We started it at the top of the hour, to show you what 212,000 new cases a day comes to in 60 minutes, the length of this broadcast. It's a sobering figure. We're going to go back to the counter throughout the hour, but as you can see, already we're almost at 500 cases. In addition to this attack on our health, there's the simultaneous attack on our democracy. Late Friday, the Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit filed by 18 Republican state attorneys general and supported by more than 120 Republican members of Congress — more than half of the Republicans in Congress — to overturn the legitimate results of the presidential election. That President Trump would support such an anti-small-d democratic move, that's no longer a surprise. More alarming is the willingness of so many Republicans to debase themselves and the democracy that they've sworn to serve, simply for fear of losing a primary to a more Trumpian candidate. Read this list. Learn the names. The courts have preserved our democracy, for now. Hopefully, we can all now focus our efforts on one front: the health front, where the progress on vaccines offers hope for relief in the midst of what is likely to be a very tough winter.

This vaccine met the FDA's rigorous standards for quality, safety and efficacy.

The historic authorization of the Pfizer vaccine paves the way for a complex coordination effort.

It can't be overstated. You know, this is what we've been praying for.

It comes after White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows reportedly threatened to fire FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn if he did not approve the vaccine on Friday night. President Trump tweeted on Friday: "Get the damn vaccines out now, Dr. Hahn. Stop playing games and start saving lives!"

The representation in the press that I was threatened to be fired if we didn't get it done by a certain date is inaccurate.

The first batch of the 2.9 million doses is already being sent to states, packed with dry ice designed to keep them at minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit.

The temperature starts to go up rather quick. So time is of the essence once this lid is off.

The rare moment of hope comes after the worst week in the pandemic.

Probably for the next 60 to 90 days, we're going to have more deaths per day then we had at 9/11.

We're in the teeth of the crisis right now. This nation needs presidential leadership right now.

Hospitalizations are at a record high.

Having a patient ask you if they're dying. And the whole time she just kept saying, "I'm trying, I'm trying, but I can't breathe."

There's a very good chance that he may pass without the family being able to say goodbye.

How much time do you think this patient has?

I don't think past midnight .

New Hampshire House Speaker Dick Hinch died of Covid a week after being sworn in.

We're not tearing up the Constitution when we ask folks, you know, to be safe, smart and socially distance.

Now, more states are issuing new restrictions. Pennsylvania joining New York City in banning indoor dining.

People are really tired, we're all tired. But our healthcare workers above all are really, really tired

Massachusetts, Indiana, Mississippi and New Mexico asking hospitals to postpone elective surgeries. There are new nightly curfews in North Carolina and Virginia.

Starting at 12:01 a.m. Monday morning, Virginia will go into a modified stay-at-home order.

And new limits on indoor youth sporting events and other indoor gatherings in Oklahoma.

I don't take any of these decisions lightly.

On Saturday, the CDC approved the vaccine, prioritizing who gets it first. Still, many Americans remain skeptical. In a new CNBC poll, 12% of Americans say they will get vaccinated only if required to. And nearly one in five say they will not get vaccinated, period.

I will get the vaccine as soon as it is made available to me. I will do it publicly to let the rest of the country know that I'm confident about its safety.

It's not something that I'm interested in taking or even have my children taking.

Is there anything a doctor, a public health official could do to convince you that it's safe at this stage?

Absolutely not.

And joining me now is the director of the National Institutes of Health, Francis Collins. Dr. Collins, welcome back to Meet the Press. I have to tell you, there's something, it's just such a relief to see these vaccines start to be shipped out. It’s -- it can't come soon enough. And yet, I do think we ought to step back. It's quite remarkable that we have a vaccine in such a short period of time. It is less than a year from the first confirmed case, it appears, if we even backtrack to December of 2019.

It is indeed astounding that in just this space of some 11 months, we have gone from a recognition of a new pathogen, to a vaccine that we know is safe and effective.

So distributing this vaccine and deciding who gets it first, we've seen with health care workers that they are supposed to be this vaccine first. I want to pull up a study that was out of Miami-Dade County, Jackson’s Hospital System. And it was quite striking. A survey of the health care workers, okay, this wasn't the general population, but this was health care workers. Just under half of the respondents said they would not be interested in taking this first vaccine, while another 35% said they were not interested in this round, but would consider in the future. The rest, 49% said that they were not interested at all in the COVID-19 vaccine. Excuse me, I think I misspoke there. About half said that they would take it right away. But if we can't get to 70% penetration with health care workers, Dr. Collins, we have a real hurdle in front of us to convince people to take this, do we not?

We do indeed, Chuck. And this is a source of great concern for all of us. And I would like to plead just to people who are listening to this this morning, to really hit the reset button on whatever they think they knew about this vaccine that might cause them to be so skeptical. The data is out there now. It's been discussed in a public meeting. All the details of the safety and the efficacy for anybody who wants to look. This is a very powerful outcome of this incredibly intense year long experience to develop this. And I think all reasonable people, if they had the chance to sort of put the noise aside and disregard all those terrible conspiracy theories, would look at this and say, "I want this for my family. I want it for myself." People are dying right now. How could you possibly say, "Let's wait and see" if that might mean some terrible tragedy is going to befall? And especially for health care providers. Please, people. When you look back in a year and you say to yourself, "Did I do the right thing?" I hope you'll be able to say, "Yes, because I looked at the evidence."

You know, some of this skepticism may be borne out by the idea that there was a speediness to this, that we were rushing it along. I mean, some have objected even to naming the vaccine goal Operation Warp Speed. And there was something the president tweeted on Friday, and I'm wondering how helpful this is. He said, "While my pushing the money drenched but heavily bureaucratic FDA saved five years in the approval of numerous great new vaccines, it is still a big, old, slow turtle. Get the damn vaccines out now, Dr. Hahn. Stop playing games and start saving lives." The skepticism, are you concerned it's born out of the appearance that we rushed this? I mean, even that last tweet, it looks like we sped things up a day.

I think that is part of the skepticism, along with a lot of other things that reflect the terrible polarization we have in this country about absolutely everything, this included. But if you look at the facts, the way in which these vaccines were designed, tested in phase one and then phase two, and then very large phase three studies, 44,000 people in the Pfizer trial. And then this careful analysis by objective scientists who are the only ones who first get to see the unblinded data, then it goes to the FDA, then it's reviewed in a public setting, I think there have been few, if any vaccines, that have ever been subjected to this level of scrutiny. So if you want to look at the facts, I think you should be very reassured. Put aside all of the noise and, yeah, all of the skepticism that's born of potential interference from some source or another. That did not determine the outcome. This was based upon scientific decision making of the most rigorous sort. I'm part of that. I'm talking out of knowledge of having been totally immersed in this 100 hours a week since last January.

Let's talk about some of the issues that we don't know the answer to yet after you take the vaccine. When will we know the answer to the question of whether, if you've been vaccinated, whether you can spread the disease?

Chuck, that's a great question because we know from the phase three trials of Pfizer and Moderna's vaccine will be discussed on Thursday in a public meeting, and it looks very similar, that this is very effective, 95%, in preventing symptomatic illness. But we don't know whether somebody who had the vaccine could still acquire the virus without any symptoms and potentially be contagious to others around them. That is an urgent question to discover. It will take us a couple of months to figure that out. And there's still some debate about the ideal design of the studies to do that. What that means is if you've had the vaccine, and people are going to start getting it this week, you still need to wear the mask, you still need to think of yourself as potentially contagious, even though you are protected from getting sick at a very high percentage of certainty. Masks are still going to be part of our life. We need to recognize that and not step away or start to drop our guard.

How long are masks going to be a part of our life? I mean, are they going to be stocking stuffers next year too?

I don't think so. But, you know, it's going to depend on the American public quite a bit in terms of whether people are willing to take part in this immunization plan, which depends on the vaccine. The experts would say, "We need 70-80% of Americans to be immune before this virus will basically give up and it'll be gone." And we think we can get there by June or so for almost all of the 330 million Americans who are interested in getting this vaccine. But if only half of them do so, this could go on, and on, and on. You know, General Perna, who's responsible for the distribution, gave a comparison on Saturday that this distribution was kind of like D-Day. Well, okay, let's make that comparison. Remember, D-Day was June of 1944. The war didn't end until 1945. We're in that same space. And it's up to all of us, just like we did in World War II, to pull together and say, "We're going to get through this." But we're not done yet. We've got to absolutely double down on all the things that Americans can do to save lives. And look at the lives that we have lost and the tragedy that's there. We've got a chance to make this next few months, which otherwise could be really dark, just a little bit better, why wouldn't we do that?

Hey -- one more question I have. I was talking to a woman who runs the Advancing Health Equity. She's the founder of it, it's Dr. Uché Blackstock. And one of the things she said, I'm going to paraphrase it for now. One of the things she said, it's great if people like Dr. Fauci and maybe the former presidents go on camera and take a shot. But people that look like her, Black doctors in the community, have to be influencers on this too. What is the government's plan to roll out a vaccine, you know, "You've got to take this" campaign? Are we going to start to see PSAs, celebrities, things like that?

So yes. And she's absolutely right. For somebody like me to say, "You should be signing up for this vaccine," okay, a white guy who works for the government. Sure, that isn't necessarily going to be the voice that people need to hear if they're skeptical. We are working closely with, you know, health care providers, especially those in communities of color and trying to make sure that all of those messages are ready to go. CDC just put up a tool kit that's available for people trying to spread the word about what we know about vaccines.That just went up a day or two ago. And there is a big effort coming soon for public service announcements, with voices of people who, we hope, will generate trust. Not just necessarily people who sound like they might just want it to be true. But people who've been part of the whole enterprise have looked at the facts and say, "America, this is good for you. Let's all get together and make this Covid-19 slip back into the rearview mirror." Isn't that what we want?

Absolutely. Dr. Francis Collins, head of NIH, and I have to say, there's so much research that you guys do over there. This is important and a big moment, amazing technology for this vaccine. So kudos to the entire scientific community, of which NIH is so important of. So thanks for coming on and sharing.

It's an amazing team. Amazing team, Chuck. And it is amazing to look at what's been accomplished over these 11 months. Just unprecedented working together with talents from every sector, not worrying about who got the credit, but let's do this. It's a great year for science, even though it's a terrible year for the world.

This is what good government can look like, folks. Anyway, Dr. Collins, thanks very much. Joining me now is Democratic Senator Chris Coons of Delaware. Senator Coons, welcome back to Meet the Press. I want to start with something that Governor Chris Sununu said to me on Friday on Meet the Press Daily. It was about all of you guys in Congress. Take a listen, sir.

GOV. CHRIS SUNUNU:

Senator Coons, can you defend Congress from that criticism?

Well, Chuck, thanks for a chance to be on again. And first, I'm just going to celebrate the combination of two things -- that nine months ago the Senate passed unanimously the CARES Act, which provided about $2.2 trillion in support to the American people and funded much of that great work at NIH and at private firms like Pfizer that is delivering these vaccines to the American people, starting this coming week. But I'll agree with Governor Sununu that the fact that nine months later we don't have a next round of Covid relief is something I personally am frustrated and embarrassed about. Bluntly, I will put a lot of that responsibility at the feet of the leader of the Senate Republican majority, Mitch McConnell, because over and over as negotiations have tried to move forward over the last nine months, he's had a key red line and sticking point. There is now I think real optimism because a terrific group of eight senators, a bipartisan group, along with two members of the House, have worked hard over the last couple weeks and come forward with a framework, a $908 billion framework, Chuck, for a next round of needed relief. We should not leave for the holidays until we have adopted that $908 billion framework to give a next round of relief to the millions of Americans who are facing eviction, hunger, unemployment, disease. It includes funding for vaccine distribution and $300 billion for small businesses to keep them afloat or help them reopen. I am really optimistic we can get this done this coming week. And if we don't, we deserve Government Sununu's criticism.

So, is this deal already have a majority support in the U.S. Senate? Is the problem that it doesn't have a majority support among Senate Republicans? Is that why Senator McConnell won't bring it to the floor?

That's my strong impression. But I do want to say there are Republicans working hard on coming together around this bipartisan framework. It has been a difficult negotiation, and there's folks who've dedicated weeks and weeks to this effort. Even earlier this morning, I was exchanging ideas and terms with some of the Democrats about exactly how we close the last remaining gaps. But frankly, Chuck, I'm hopeful that all of us in the Senate will look back on what we accomplished nine months ago with the unanimous passage of the CARES Act, look at the need and the suffering in our states, and look forward. We are at the beginning of the end of this pandemic, with nearly 300,000 Americans dead. That's a lot of empty chairs at tables at holiday time, and there's 16 million Americans infected, 850,000 filed for unemployment this past week for the first time. We have to address the trust deficit in our country. Trust in science and vaccines. Trust in each other after this election. And the Senate here can lead and show that we can deliver the kind of relief that will restore hope to the American people.

I want to move quickly to the transition. One of the jobs not yet filled is attorney general. I’m curious what you think is the -- what is the best way to ensure that the Hunter Biden investigation at the Justice Department is protected from the appearance of political interference? Do you think it needs to be a special counsel?

Well, Chuck, first, you know, so many of us have just gotten used to, in the era of Trump, that being a normal question. Joe Biden will not run the White House as a family business, as President Trump has. And he will not interfere in decisions made by senior leadership at the Department of Justice. He won't view the attorney general as his personal attorney, as President Trump clearly has viewed Attorney General Barr. So I'm confident that whoever is nominated to be the attorney general will restore the rule of law and will follow the appropriate process once they're in place.

I understand wanting to take your word for that, but the public's pretty skeptical now. And it may not be President-elect Biden's fault. But do you think there needs to be some protection? Is it a special counsel? Is it keeping the Delaware U.S. Attorney on and letting him -- you know, making it clear publicly he's not going to be interfered with?

Either of those options may well work, Chuck. But, frankly, this is news to all of us within the last week. I think we should trust that attorney general nominated by Joe Biden will restore the rule of law to how the Department of Justice works and will be an attorney general following the Constitution for the American people, not a personal attorney for the president.

Senator Chris Coons, Delaware -- Democrat from Delaware, thanks for coming on and sharing your perspective with us, sir. I appreciate it.

Thank you, Chuck.

And as we go to break, here's where the average hourly Covid case count stands based on how many cases there were last week. As you could see, we're already at thirty-three hundred. When we come back, what a three-term Republican senator says about the attacks on democracy by his fellow Republicans. My interview with Lamar Alexander is next.

Welcome back. Next month, the Senate will lose one of its most familiar faces. Republican Lamar Alexander is retiring after serving three terms in the Senate. He's also been the Secretary of Education and a two-term governor of Tennessee. In addition, he twice ran for the Republican presidential nomination, coming pretty close in 1996. Unlike many of his colleagues, Alexander is not repeating President Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was rigged against him. So, I caught up with him this week and asked about Mr. Trump's post-election behavior.

Let me start with a simple question. Any doubt who won the presidential election?

Well, shouldn't be after Monday. I mean, the states have counted, certified their votes. The courts have resolved the disputes. It looks very much like the electors will vote for Joe Biden. And when they do, I hope that he puts the country first -- I mean, the president -- that he takes pride in his considerable accomplishments, that he congratulates the president-elect and he helps him get off to a good start, especially in the middle of this pandemic. We need to not lose one day in the transition in getting the vaccine out to everybody who needs it.

You know, it's been 37 days since the election, 33 days since it was called, six days since we know that enough pledged electors have been certified for the election. And yet, on Wednesday, the president of the United States tweeted “#overturn.” Is it about time for this to stop?

Well, Monday it should stop. I mean, remember, it's not unprecedented to contest an election. Al Gore took 37 days, I believe, to contest before he finally conceded. And then he made the best speech of his life respecting the result, which is what I hope the president will do if the electors vote for Joe Biden on Monday, which it is apparent they will.

I don't understand the context, though, of trying to compare this to Al Gore. That was an incredibly close election. The only reason there's a perception that this was closer than some others is the order with which we counted the vote. So is the comparison to 2000 really fair? Or is it creating a false straw man?

Well, it’s not -- you're exactly right. It's not the same circumstance. But what is a good comparison is that Al Gore conceded, then unconceded. Then, after 37 days, he conceded again. But the important thing was he made the best speech of his life. He went on television. He said, "the courts have decided. I respect the result. Let's put the country first." That's what I hope the president will do if, as expected, on Monday the electors vote for Joe Biden. Everything before Monday is really a projection. We've gotten used to the media deciding shortly, you know, on election night. My first race for governor, I conceded within two hours. But the votes hadn't all been counted. I think it's fair to allow candidates to contest elections if they want to, if they have evidence. But when it's over, it needs to be over.

All right. I don't remember these same comments four years ago, on “Hillary Clinton should get more time” and all of this stuff. I mean, do you see why it looks like a double standard?

Well, what about Stacey Abrams' concession speech? Have you found it yet?

Look, I understand that --

That was two years ago, Chuck. She was defeated. She was defeated by more votes -- she was defeated by more votes for governor. And why don't you say --

I'm not here to defend Stacey Abrams’ decisions.

-- something about that? You're going to keep talking about Trump.

Look, I'm not here to talk about Stacey Abrams. I'm not covering that race --

Well.

-- and that's her decision.

Well, why aren't you covering --

Look --

-- that race?

-- and that is something that she deserves to be asked. But the question I have is, this is how the Republican Party seems to define itself in the Trump era, which is anything the president does that is unseemly, breaks a norm, instead of criticizing him, you, just now, you just say, "Well, what about?" It's whataboutism. "What about this?" That doesn't dismiss the president's behavior, does it?

Uh-huh. But I would think if you're going to talk about Donald Trump all the time, you might mention Stacey Abrams once. I mean, after all, Georgia is where the Senate races are --

It is something I've mentioned a handful of times. I'm not here to debate that.

-- it had been -- you mentioned her -- well, why aren't you? Why aren't you? I have consistently said that if the president loses, and it appears that he will when the electors vote, he should put the country first, take pride in his accomplishments, congratulate Joe Biden and help him off to a good start, especially because of the vaccine. I think that's a very proper way to think about that. And it respects the processes we have. In fact, that should help increase the validity of the election if all of those who think that it's not valid see that states have counted, recounted their votes, that the courts have resolved the disputes, that the electors have all voted. It's very hard to say that Joe Biden's not validly elected after Monday, if all that happens.

Here's the thing. Are you aware of all of these threats against election officials? Sort of, some of them are -- you've probably seen the comments by the gentleman from Georgia, a Republican official who said these threats of physical harm have to stop? The secretary of state in Michigan had people outside her house. Do you not hold the president responsible for creating -- for sort of creating the conditions that's encouraging this behavior?

Chuck, I've said what I have to say about this. I think to threaten election officials is a deplorable thing to do. I think the most important thing for our country, as George Washington said when it was founded, is not the first election, but the second election, the orderly transfer of power. I think anything that detracts from that is not good for our democracy. And people can make their own judgment about whether the president's acting appropriately or not. I think he has a right to take his legal cases. I don't think his lawyers have a right to go to court with specious lawsuits with no evidence. And I think the processes say it's over on Monday if the electors vote for Joe Biden, which I expect that they will.

You know, you'll laugh at this, but I found this op-ed you wrote in December of 1996 after Bob Dole's loss. And here was the lead of your op-ed, Senator. "Our national agenda sounds like a demolition derby. 'Abolish the Department of Education, blow up the IRS, slash environmental regulations, rip up the federal registers, send welfare back to the states.' This is what voters hear from us." You were lamenting that in 1996. One could argue those were the good old days of bipartisanship. I guess you were prescient. But I think you were wrong. Voters want to hear the demolition derby. Is that what we're finding out?

Well, it makes a lot more news. I mean, Washington's a split screen television. On the one side, you see the confirmation hearings and the tweets. On the other side, if people would look, they'd see, you know, Democrats and Republicans working together to create a vaccine, to pass the most important outdoor recreation and environmental law in 50 years, to permanently fund Black colleges, to move medical miracles into doctors' offices more quickly, to fix No Child Left Behind. That affects 50 million children. All that happened. It doesn't make the same kind of news the fights do over on the other screen, but it's happening. And more of it should be happening, given the talent that exists in the United States Senate and the need in our country for an institution that's forced to come to broad agreements on tough issues that most of us can vote for and that the country will accept.

CHUCK TODD:

SEN. LAMAR ALEXANDER::

CHUCK TODD:

SEN. LAMAR ALEXANDER:

CHUCK TODD:

KRISTEN WELKER:

CHUCK TODD:

LANHEE CHEN:

CHUCK TODD:

MATT BAI:

CHUCK TODD:

KRISTEN WELKER:

CHUCK TODD:

CHUCK TODD:

CHUCK TODD:

MATT BAI:

CHUCK TODD:

LANHEE CHEN:

CHUCK TODD:

KRISTEN WELKER:

CHUCK TODD:

MATT BAI:

CHUCK TODD:

All right. I want to thank you all. A terrific trio here. By the way, happy birthday to one of the colleagues, I believe, of Lanhee Chen. It's the 100th birthday of George Shultz. Please read his op-ed today. Some important lessons there. Before we go, time to take one last look at our counter. And based on the average number of confirmed Covid cases each day this week, there are likely to have been nearly 9,000 confirmed cases just in this hour that we've been on the air. This is just one more reminder to please, folks, social distance, wear a mask, wash your hands. Be safe. Ignore the nonsense on social media, and you know what I'm talking about. That's all we have for today. Thanks for watching. We'll be back next week because, if it's Sunday, it's Meet The Press.