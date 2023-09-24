Meet the Press – September 24, 2023

KRISTEN WELKER:

A new NBC News poll shows an overwhelming majority of voters have concerns about President Biden and former President Donald Trump.

I got the job done. I got it done.

As the GOP candidates get ready to debate for a second time without Trump, will any of them be able to break through?

I don't think we need people who are in it for themselves seeking retribution.

I'll ask former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie why Trump is still dominating the party. Plus: shutdown risk. House Republicans struggle to agree on spending bills, and now another government shutdown is just days away.

This is a whole new concept of individuals that just want to burn the whole place down. It doesn't work.

House Republicans continue to be in the midst of a civil war.

Will Speaker McCarthy turn to Democrats for help? I'll talk to Democratic Congressman James Clyburn of South Carolina and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. And: taking bribes. Democratic Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey resisting calls to resign.

The Senator and his wife accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes.

Federal agents found gold bars and cash stuffed in envelopes hidden in the senator's clothing. How damaging will this be for Senate Democrats? Joining me for insight and analysis are NBC News Chief White House correspondent Peter Alexander, Amna Nawaz, co-anchor of PBS NewsHour and Leigh Ann Caldwell of The Washington Post.

Good Sunday morning. Here in Washington, dysfunction is on full display. The federal government is careening toward a shutdown just one week from today with no deal in sight. As one top House Republican lawmaker told me overnight, quote, "It appears that's where we're headed." As hard-line Republicans dig in on their demands for deep spending cuts while threatening to replace Speaker McCarthy, who warned this week they want to, quote, "Burn the whole place down." Democratic Senator Bob Menendez is resisting calls to resign after being indicted for allegedly taking hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to benefit the Egyptian government. Prosecutors releasing stunning photos, including wads of cash they found stuffed into a monogrammed jacket when they searched the Menendez home, gold bars and a Mercedes Benz. The indictment appears to undercut Republican allegations of a two-tiered system of justice. But it could also make it more difficult for Democrats to make a contrast with former President Trump, who's been indicted four times. In just days, Mr. Trump's Republican rivals will try to make their own contrast at the second Republican debate at the Reagan Presidential Library. But is it too late to break through? Our brand new NBC News poll shows they have an uphill climb. I am joined now by national political correspondent, Steve Kornacki, to take us through all of the numbers. Steve, it's so great to have you here. A lot of headlines in this new poll.

Yeah, Kristen. You mentioned an uphill climb for these Republican opponents of Donald Trump. Let's show folks from our new poll exactly how steep it is. Look at this, Donald Trump –

Wow.

– brand new national poll of Republican primary voters. Nearly 60% support the former president. His nearest rival, Ron DeSantis, more than 40 points behind him now. Obviously, you can see here, nobody else in single digits. And look at the movement too from the start of the summer. We polled this back in June. Trump seemed to have a dominant lead then. It has only gotten more dominant, from 43 now. It was not even 30 in June. And you can see here, we asked the question. I think this gets to the heart of it. We asked Republicans, "Should Donald Trump be the leader of your party?" And now nearly 60% say yes. It wasn't quite 50 at the start of the summer.

Well, Steve, and what's so stunning about this number, a lot's happened since June. We're talking two more indictments against former President Trump, so four in total, and the first GOP primary debate. And yet, Mr. Trump is just solidifying his lead with GOP voters.

And – and Kristen, you know this from talking to Republican critics of Trump, from rival campaigns. Everything you just explained, they thought would take him down a peg this summer. And instead he has only moved up here. You can see the numbers saying the party needs a new leader. That has gone down. So for – for Donald Trump there, nothing but good news.

And it raises this question: If Republicans go forward and nominate Trump again, this is what the rematch in our poll would look like –

And it raises this question: If Republicans go forward and nominate Trump again, this is what the rematch in our poll would look like –

A dead heat.

– right now: 46% 46%. And you remember, in 2020 Joe Biden actually won the popular vote by more than four points. And how about this: DeSantis, who sort of pitched himself as the electable version of Trump to Republicans fares worse against Biden than Trump does. We also tested Nikki Haley, the former UN Ambassador. She actually leads Joe Biden by five in our poll.

This is notable because she had such a strong showing in the first primary debate. Could that be the reason we're seeing this bump, Steve?

Possible. Let's put a pin in this one, though, because one thing our poll found, she's not nearly as well-known as Trump and DeSantis. So more attention, more scrutiny, more attacks. Would this hold up? We'll see. But obviously the fact that the President is struggling this much against every Republican we put him up against raises the question: where is that coming from?

Yeah.

The most obvious answer is just the simple question of job approval. Barely 40% approve –

Wow.

– of Joe Biden's performance.

And we have to note: 56%, that's the highest disapproval rating for President Biden since he took office. That's significant.

Yeah. So let's take a look at what's driving that too here. And one big area, no surprise, it is the economy. Look at this contrast. This is April of '21, months after Biden took office. Nearly half the country was satisfied with where the economy was then. Now, barely one in four Americans satisfied with the economy. There's also this: we found an enthusiasm gap between the two parties. We asked folks, "On a scale of one to ten, how enthusiastic are you about the presidential election?" And you can see Republicans and Democrats, there is a gap right there. Where's the lag for Democrats? We found a couple places. Non-white voters, you could see significantly less enthusiastic than white voters. And then how about this age gap? The youngest group of voters who Democrats have been trying to get excited and motivated, a 50 point – nearly 50 point gap there.

So really, an uphill battle to try to make sure voters don't stay home if you're Democrats.

Yeah, that's it. And the problem for Democrats too – the lack of enthusiasm about the election. There's clearly a lack of enthusiasm about the President himself because we asked primary voters on the Democratic side, "Do you want options next year besides Biden?" 59% said yes, they do. This is not a normal number for an incumbent. We asked the same question the year before Donald Trump sought reelection of Republicans. Only 37% wanted more choices then. That's a very high number.

Yeah, this is, like, the inverse of each other, these two numbers.

Exactly. And so yeah, it raises the question too, what else concerns Democrats? And I think this gets to sort of the elephant –

Wow.

– in the room here. Biden's age and fitness. I mean, look at this contrast. We have talked so much about Donald Trump, the indictments, the legal woes. They are clearly a major or moderate concern to the majority of Americans. But Biden's age and fitness for office, almost three out of four in our poll. This is Democrats, Republicans, Independents say it's a major or moderate concern for them. How about Trump? He's only a few years younger than Biden. A full 27 point gap right there. This is looming as a major problem for the president too.

KRISTEN WELKER:

It's notable because his strategy is to try to laugh off concerns about his age. We'll have to see if they revisit that strategy. All right, fascinating stuff. Steve Kornacki, thank you so much.

You got it.

Well, as Republicans prepare to debate in California on Wednesday night, Mr. Trump's opponents are taking him on for not showing up.

I think it's a missed opportunity for Donald Trump, and I think it's a missed opportunity for Republican voters.

He owes it to people to – to make the case and to defend his record. You can't be just not showing up to these things.

FMR. GOV. CHRIS CHRISTIE:

KRISTEN WELKER:

FMR. GOV. CHRIS CHRISTIE:

KRISTEN WELKER:

FMR. GOV. CHRIS CHRISTIE:

KRISTEN WELKER:

FMR. GOV. CHRIS CHRISTIE:

KRISTEN WELKER:

FMR. GOV. CHRIS CHRISTIE:

KRISTEN WELKER:

FMR. GOV. CHRIS CHRISTIE:

KRISTEN WELKER:

FMR. GOV. CHRIS CHRISTIE:

KRISTEN WELKER:

FMR. GOV. CHRIS CHRISTIE:

KRISTEN WELKER:

FMR. GOV. CHRIS CHRISTIE:

KRISTEN WELKER:

FMR. GOV. CHRIS CHRISTIE:

KRISTEN WELKER:

FMR. GOV. CHRIS CHRISTIE:

KRISTEN WELKER:

FMR. GOV. CHRIS CHRISTIE:

KRISTEN WELKER:

FMR. GOV. CHRIS CHRISTIE:

KRISTEN WELKER:

FMR. GOV. CHRIS CHRISTIE:

KRISTEN WELKER:

FMR. GOV. CHRIS CHRISTIE:

KRISTEN WELKER:

FMR. GOV. CHRIS CHRISTIE:

KRISTEN WELKER:

FMR. GOV. CHRIS CHRISTIE:

KRISTEN WELKER:

FMR. GOV. CHRIS CHRISTIE:

KRISTEN WELKER:

FMR. GOV. CHRIS CHRISTIE:

KRISTEN WELKER:

FMR. GOV. CHRIS CHRISTIE:

PRES. JOE BIDEN:

So, I'm running again. And you may have noticed a lot of people are focused on my age. Well, I get it. Believe me. I know better than anyone. But there's something else I know. When I came to office, this nation was flat on its back. I knew what to do. I vaccinated the nation and rebuilt the economy. I wish I could say the threat to our democracy has ended with our victory in 2020, but it didn't. Our democracy's still at stake.

REP. JIM CLYBURN:

KRISTEN WELKER:

REP. JIM CLYBURN:

KRISTEN WELKER:

REP. JIM CLYBURN:

KRISTEN WELKER:

REP. JIM CLYBURN:

– and as we laid out his support among some of his core groups, African Americans, Latinos, young voters has dropped. How do you make sure they don't stay at home, Congressman?

They will not stay at home. We understand what's at stake here. The problem with me is I spend too much time studying history. And I see what's going on here. I know where the playbook came from that resulted in January 6th. It came from the 1876 elections, almost exactly. Names and places, the same stage, alternative electors. They had a scheme put together with a playbook that came out with that election. Now that people are beginning to focus on that – and let me say something else. I was in that hall last night. I've been around here all week with African Americans coming in from all over the country. If you think that he has lost 17% of support among African Americans, you just have another thing coming. He is not in any trouble with African Americans in this country, I guarantee you that.

All right, well, let's turn to Vice President Harris. Do you see her as the future of the Democratic Party?

I see her as a part of that future, absolutely. I see her –

Is she the future though? Is she the future of the Democratic Party?

Oh, she could very well be. I think she is running a very good campaign. Her speech last night was great. And I look to her as a successor to this president. But I also know the history of that as well. It's not a given. You don't automatically move up. She'll have to compete going forward with whoever may have dreams and aspirations. And I think she will equip herself well.

Well, I know that you're saying you don't look at the polls too much. But our poll does show her favorability is actually lower than President Biden and even than former President Trump. Why do you think she's not resonating more with voters? What do you think the issue is?

Because when you compare the first woman of color and first woman to be vice president of the United States, and compare that to all of the history before, you will get that. I think that during this campaign, she will demonstrate, as she did in that hall last night, that she knows exactly what she's doing. She has the capacity and the capability to be president of the United States if called upon to do so.

Let's move on to what is happening where you spend your day every day on Capitol Hill, and the potential government shutdown that is looming. It seems like, based on my conversations overnight, talking to Republican sources, they are no closer to reaching a deal. Now there's some action in the Senate, potentially to try to get something that Democrats and Republicans can support. Tell me what you and other Democrats are specifically doing to try to avoid a shutdown here, Congressman.

Well, we believe, we Democrats, believe very strongly that when you make a deal, you live by it. And the speaker made a deal to what the budget would look like. Democrats agreed to it. House Democrats, Democrats in the Senate, even Republicans in the Senate agreed to it. They have marked up to those top lines. And then all of a sudden, McCarthy seemed to be backing away from the deal because five or six people on his side of the aisle seemed to be calling the shots. The tail wagging the dog is not the way you do this.

Understood. But don't Democrats, given that it's a potential government shutdown, bear some responsibility? Is there any conversation? Are you having conversations behind the scenes to try to keep the government open?

Well, Hakeem Jeffries is. He is a great leader, and I think he's doing exactly what needs to be done to keep the lines of communications open.

As we sit here today, do you think the government will shut down? Is it a foregone conclusion at this point?

It is not a foregone conclusion. And I don't think we'll get to that point. I certainly hope not.

Let's talk about Senator Menendez, obviously indicted, as we've been talking about throughout the hour. Should he step down?

I'm leaving that up to Democrats in New Jersey. They have a Democratic governor.

But you're a Democrat, Congressman –

Yes.

Doesn't this cast a cloud potentially over your party at a critical moment? Should he step down?

I don't think so. We have to compare apples to apples. And when you compare apples with apples, I don't think you compare a United States Senator to the president of the United States. That's a big, big difference.

Despite the fact that you have a long list of Republicans – of Democrats who are now calling on him to step down, despite the fact that he's been accused of taking bribes to help Egypt? Again, innocent until proven guilty, but these are serious allegations.

They are serious. And I read them. And I hope they are not true. I hope there's an explanation. He says there is. I would like to hear it. But I'm going to leave it up to him and his friends among

KRISTEN WELKER:

REP. JIM CLYBURN:

KRISTEN WELKER:

REP. JIM CLYBURN:

KRISTEN WELKER:

REP. JIM CLYBURN:

SEC. PETE BUTTIGIEG:

KRISTEN WELKER:

SEC. PETE BUTTIGIEG:

KRISTEN WELKER:

SEC. PETE BUTTIGIEG:

KRISTEN WELKER:

SEC. PETE BUTTIGIEG:

KRISTEN WELKER:

SEC. PETE BUTTIGIEG:

KRISTEN WELKER:

SECRETARY PETE BUTTIGIEG:

KRISTEN WELKER:

SEC. PETE BUTTIGIEG:

KRISTEN WELKER:

SEC. PETE BUTTIGIEG:

KRISTEN WELKER:

SEC. PETE BUTTIGIEG:

KRISTEN WELKER:

SEC. PETE BUTTIGIEG:

KRISTEN WELKER:

SEC. PETE BUTTIGIEG:

KRISTEN WELKER:

SEC. PETE BUTTIGIEG:

KRISTEN WELKER:

SEC. PETE BUTTIGIEG:

KRISTEN WELKER:

SEC. PETE BUTTIGIEG:

KRISTEN WELKER:

SEC. PETE BUTTIGIEG:

KRISTEN WELKER:

RONALD REAGAN:

Since I've been a Republican, and I was a Democrat most of my life, I believe that you play on the team. And I have participated to the best of my ability, and I did nothing in the '64 campaign that I didn't do in those other campaigns.

Have your views changed substantially in any regard since the 1964 campaign?

No. As a matter of fact, my views haven't changed an awful lot since I was a Democrat. I believed then that anything, whether it came from labor, management, or government, that imposed unfairly on the individual or the freedom of the individual was tyranny and should be opposed. I still feel that way.

PETER ALEXANDER:

KRISTEN WELKER:

AMNA NAWAZ:

KRISTEN WELKER:

AMNA NAWAZ:

KRISTEN WELKER:

AMNA NAWAZ:

KRISTEN WELKER:

LEIGH ANN CALDWELL:

KRISTEN WELKER:

PETER ALEXANDER:

KRISTEN WELKER:

LEIGH ANN CALDWELL:

KRISTEN WELKER:

LEIGH ANN CALDWELL:

PETER ALEXANDER:

KRISTEN WELKER:

AMNA NAWAZ:

KRISTEN WELKER:

AMNA NAWAZ:

AMNA NAWAZ:

KRISTEN WELKER:

All right. Well, fantastic conversation. Thank you all of you. That is all for today. Thank you for watching. We'll be back next week, because if it's Sunday, it's Meet the Press.