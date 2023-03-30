Pro-Daniel Cameron group jumps into Kentucky governor's race

An outside group backing Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is launching its first ad of the governor's race with less than two months until the GOP primary.

Cameron is one of several Republicans competing to take on Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in November. Cameron is a top contender who has former President Donald Trump's endorsement, but so far former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft and her allies have dominated the airwaves, with some recent ads attacking Cameron.

The new outside group, Bluegrass Freedom Action, is jumping to Cameron's defense with its new TV ad, shared first with NBC News.

Labeling Cameron “a conservative fighter," the 30-second spot highlights Cameron's actions as attorney general, including his lawsuit against President Joe Bien's administration over immigration policy.

"He’s a champion for law enforcement, and he’s earned the endorsement of President Trump,” a narrator says in the ad, which features footage of Cameron speaking at a Trump rally.

So far, Craft and an aligned outside group called Commonwealth PAC have spent a combined $4.2 million on ads in the race, according to the ad tracking firm AdImpact. Bluegrass Freedom Action's new ad reservation is a "multi-six-figure" buy on TV and digital platforms, per a source with the group.

Other GOP candidates in the race include State Auditor Mike Harmon and state Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles.