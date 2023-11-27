Pro-Dean Phillips super PAC knocks Biden's electability in New Hampshire TV ad

A super PAC supporting Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips' longshot presidential bid has launched a TV ad in New Hampshire, focused on President Joe Biden's electability in a potential rematch with former President Donald Trump.

The ad from the group, known as Pass the Torch PAC, began airing Monday, according to the ad tracking firm AdImpact. The spot pitches Minnesota's Phillips as his party's best alternative.

"2024 is different. Trump is winning," a narrator says in the ad. "It’s time to pass the torch."

The ad then features footage of Phillips speaking, where he says, "I am the Democratic candidate who can win. It is time for the torch to be passed to a new generation of American leaders."

So far the group has spent $192,000 on the airwaves in New Hampshire through the Democratic primary on Jan. 23, per AdImpact. Phillips' campaign has reserved $410,000 in airtime.

The Biden campaign has not spent on the New Hampshire airwaves, and he will not be on the ballot there since the state did not comply with the Democratic National Committee's push to the Granite State later on the primary calendar.

But Biden's supporters in the state are still encouraging voters to write in the president's name on their primary ballots.