Pro-DeSantis super PAC launches new biographical TV ad

A super PAC supporting Florida GOP Gov Ron. DeSantis' expected presidential run is out with a new TV ad touting the governor's biography.

The minute-long spot ticks through DeSantis' resume as a Navy JAG officer, a congressman and a governor. The ad also highlights his midwestern roots, describing him as the "grandson of a steelworker."

"Ron DeSantis never backs down because his backbone wasn’t forged overnight," a narrator says in the ad. "Conservative Warrior: Always. Ron DeSantis: President."

DeSantis has not yet launched a run for president, but he is expected to jump into the race in May or June. While, DeSantis has been traveling the country as part of his book tour, Never Back Down has begun laying the groundwork to bolster an eventual presidential run. The new ad is the group's second to hit the airwaves.

The latest spot is part of a $3.1 million ad buy in early primary states, including Iowa, Nevada, New Hampshire and South Carolina, according to the ad tracking firm AdImpact. The ad will also air on cable nationally, per a press release from the group.