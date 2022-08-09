'All about her': Hageman blasts Cheney in new ad

In a new ad out in Wyoming, attorney Harriet Hageman attacked Rep. Liz Cheney. R-Wyo., for making the election "all about her."

"There's been an awful lot of noise this election; candidates attacking each other, making things up, desperate for attention," Hageman says in the ad.

"Liz Cheney? She's made her time in Congress and this election all about her," Hageman continues.

The ad comes one week before Cheney and Hageman will go head to head in the Republican primary for Wyoming's only congressional district.

The two have been campaigning for months as Hageman, who is backed by former President Donald Trump, seeks to kick Cheney out of office.

Cheney has spent almost $2 million on ads so far, while Hageman has spent just $770,000, according to AdImpact, an ad tracking firm.

But, Hageman has been boosted by outside groups like Club for Growth Action, which has spent over $300,000 on ads in her favor.

One such ad told viewers, "President Trump is still fighting for you. He needs Harriet Hageman in Congress."

Another group, Wyoming Values PAC, has also spent over $600,000 boosting Hageman and attacking Cheney. One Wyoming Values ad even featured Donald Trump Jr. making a direct-to-camera appeal for Hageman.

"For far too long, Liz Cheney has bowed to the Democrat elites like Nancy Pelosi. That’s why my father and I endorse Harriet Hageman for Congress," Trump Jr. says in that ad.