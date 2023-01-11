Pro-life Republican says abortion is a 'state issue'

After a tumultuous speakership battle, Republicans continued their legislative push on hotly contested issues Wednesday, bringing two major abortion bills to the House floor, one prohibiting taxpayer funded abortions and the other defining born alive infants as legal persons, which passed Wednesday night.

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., says the idea of personhood should ideally be left to the states to define, not Congress, despite being one of the members to introduce the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.

"I think that is a state issue. It’s not a federal issue," Buck said in an interview on Meet the Press NOW,

Buck says he does not believe Congress should overrule the decision by Colorado voters to elect Democratic leaders who support abortion protections despite being a pro-life Republican.

“I’m not comfortable where the state law is. I’m a pro-life candidate and a pro-life Congress person. So I think that Colorado has gone too far," Buck said, "But I do think that Colorado has made that decision. The Colorado voters have elected a Democrat house, a Democrat Senate, and a Democrat governor, and they have made the decision to be one of the most liberal on abortion in the country.”

Buck says it’s up to the Senate to decide where the bills go despite low likelihood of their passing with a tie breaking vote from Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I don’t know that it can’t pass, and I think the Senators will be able to talk about it when it gets over there," Buck said, "They take a lot of naps. They do a lot of other things that we don’t do on the House side. We’ll pass a lot more bills on the house side."