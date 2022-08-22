Pro-Lombardo PAC launches effort targeting Hispanic and Asian voters

A Super PAC backing GOP Nevada gubernatorial nominee Joe Lombardo has launched an extensive effort targeting Hispanic and Asian voters in the state.

The effort comes amid growing signs that the party is making inroads with both demographics, particularly Hispanic voters. Nevada is a state where Hispanic voters' preferences may prove determinative in the swing state's critical races.

The Better Nevada PAC plans nearly $1 million in initial spending, and may increase its budget as Election Day nears, on print and radio ads, direct mailers and bilingual door knockers. The direct mailers will be in Spanish, Mandarin, Filipino, Japanese, Vietnamese and Tagalong while print ads will appear in Hispanic, Chinese and Filipino papers across the state.

The political action committee describes the investment as one of the most expansive ever aimed at Hispanic and Asian voters in Nevada on behalf of a GOP candidate. Better Nevada PAC is focused on solidifying the conservative base and reaching Hispanic and Asian swing voters.

"We’re proud to build out what we believe to be a revolutionary media and GOTV program targeting Hispanic and Asian voters across Nevada," Chris Carr, the group's chief strategist, said in a statement. "For Republicans to be successful in November, we must actively engage these voters, many of whom feel taken for granted by the Democrat Party and disenchanted with the broken economy and high inflation we’re facing because of [Democratic Gov. Steve] Sisolak and [President Joe] Biden."

Both demographics are key voting blocs in what has become one of the more critical electoral swing states in the country — as well as an early presidential primary state. According to the U.S. Census, roughly 30% of Nevadans are Hispanic or Latino while 9% are Asian.

A New York Times/Siena poll last month found Democrats with a 3-point edge over Republicans with Hispanic voters on the generic congressional ballot, a steep decline from the party's edge ahead of the 2018 midterms. An NBC News poll released Sunday showed Republicans with a two-point edge on the generic ballot among all voters. Meanwhile, that survey showed that 40% of Hispanic voters approve of Biden's performance, slightly beneath the 42% of all Americans who approved.

The governor's race is shaping up to be extremely tight in The Silver State. A Suffolk University survey published last week found Sisolak with a 3-point edge over Lombardo — within the poll's margin of error. An Emerson College poll released last month found Sisolak with a similar 3-point edge. That survey had a margin of error of 2.1 percentage points.

So far, Democrats have far outspent Republicans on the race since the mid-June primary. Democrats and aligned groups have spent nearly $6.8 million on advertising while Republican rivals have invested just north of $4 million, according to Advertising Analytics.

A Stronger Nevada PAC, which backs Sisolak, has spent more than $4.5 million since mid-June, while Sisolak himself has spent north of $2 million. Get Families Back to Work PAC, which backs Lombardo, has spent more than $3.7 million in that time. Better Nevada PAC, RGA Nevada PAC and Lombardo himself account for the rest of the GOP spending.