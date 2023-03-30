Pro-Trump super PAC launches ad attacking Ron DeSantis

A super PAC supporting former President Donald Trump is hitting the TV airwaves with a new ad targeting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, focusing on DeSantis' past votes to reform entitlement programs like Medicare and Social Security, as well as to raise the retirement age.

“The more you learn about DeSantis the more you learn he doesn’t share our values. He’s just not ready to be president,” a narrator says in the ad from MAGA, Inc. DeSantis is widely expected to launch a presidential run, but he has not yet officially jumped into the race.

The group has reserved $1.3 million worth of airtime on CNN and Fox news in its first cable ad buy of the election cycle, according to the ad tracking firm AdImpact. The buy is currently slated to start Thursday and run through April 6.

The 30-second ad accuses DeSantis of voting to cut Social Security and Medicare, pointing to past votes to support GOP proposals to balance the budget when he served in Congress.

“President Trump is on the side of the American people when it comes to Social Security and Medicare. Ron DeSantis sides with DC establishment insiders. We are going to expose the key differences between President Trump and Ron DeSantis that illustrate just how unelectable DeSantis is," Alex Pfeiffer, a spokesman for the group, said in a statement to NBC News.