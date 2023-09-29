Pro-Trump super PAC steps up ad spending in Iowa

Former President Donald Trump's allies are looking to cement his frontrunner status in Iowa, with the pro-Trump super PAC stepping up its ad spending in recent days.

On Thursday the super PAC, MAGA Inc., placed a $658,000 ad buy on broadcast networks in Iowa starting Saturday and running through the following week, according to the ad-tracking firm AdImpact. That follows a significant boost in spending from MAGA Inc. in Iowa this month.

MAGA Inc. had not spend any money on ads in Iowa since June 1, going dark on the airwaves in July and August. But in September, so far the group has spent $1.6 million on ads in the Hawkeye State.

That uptick also comes as Trump has also increased his campaign travel, returning to Iowa twice this month.

But even as MAGA Inc. has stepped up its Iowa spending, it still has some room to catch up up to outside groups backing Trump's rivals for the GOP nomination.

Never Back Down, a super PAC backing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been the top ad spender in Iowa in September, dropping nearly $3.6 million on the airwaves. That was followed by SFA Fund Inc., a group backing former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, which has spent $3.4 million on ads in September.