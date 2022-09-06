There's a $1.4 billion political ad spending wave coming and Democrats have the edge

The return from the Labor Day holiday marks the unofficial final sprint to Election Day, and this year is slated to be no exception — there's already been $1.4 billion in political ad bookings placed between Tuesday and Election Day, with that number expected to swell in the coming weeks.

Right now, Democrats have the edge overall — more than $658 million in bookings compared to the GOP's $554 million, per ad-tracking firm AdImpact.

And the Democrats have the edge in Senate races ($250 million booked versus $237 million booked by Republicans), House races ($215 million for Democrats and $204 million for Republicans) and gubernatorial races ($146 million for Democrats and $86 million for Republicans).

While the margins in federal races are relatively small, the big Democratic gubernatorial ad advantage comes with the party holding about a 2-1 future spending edge in Michigan, a $10 million edge in Wisconsin, a $16 million edge in Minnesota and a $7 million edge in Pennsylvania.

Georgia’s Senate race has more booked spending than any other contest, with more than $115 million reserved through Election Day. The top governor’s race for ad spending is Michigan’s gubernatorial race, with $49 million booked, and the top House race for future ad-spending is Minnesota’s 2nd District, where there’s about $17 million booked.