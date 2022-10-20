Over $247 million booked in Senate ad spending through Election Day

With just under three weeks left to the midterm elections, there's still over $247 million worth of ads booked in Senate races across the nation, according to data from the ad-tracking firm AdImpact.

Pennsylvania's Senate race has the most amount of money booked, with $46 million worth of airtime booked between Friday and November 8.

Georgia's Senate race is next in booked spending, with $45.8 million booked in ads from tomorrow through Election Day.

Nevada's Senate race has the third most expensive amount of ad time booked, with $34 million placed on the airwaves through Election Day.

Across the eight Senate races with the most time booked on the airwaves — including Wisconsin, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Arizona and Ohio — Democrats lead in booked spending in all but two races -- Ohio and North Carolina.

This doesn't mean that Republicans can't book additional ad time in the next few days and weeks, though.

The largest gaps in spending between the parties are in Pennsylvania and Arizona.

In Pennsylvania, Democrats have $29.2 million booked and Republicans have $16.8 million.

In Arizona, Democrats have $15.7 million booked, while the GOP has just $1.8 million.