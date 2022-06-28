5 ads that define Tuesday’s primaries

Voters are heading the polls in multiple states to decide the nominees in statewide races and key congressional districts.

Here are five ads that define Tuesday’s primaries:

1. Irvin pushes back

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin has tried to push back against Democratic intrusions into the GOP gubernatorial primary in Illinois. Democrats have spent millions trying to knock down Irvin and elevate far-right candidates in hopes of boosting a candidate who’s easier to beat in November.

Illinois Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Democratic Governors Association have launched TV ads against Irvin and bolstering other candidates, such as state Sen. Darren Bailey, who has former President Donald Trump’s endorsement in the race and has surged in recent polls.

In one 30-second spot, Irvin called out Democratic meddling, with Irvin saying, “Governor Pritzker’s afraid that I’ll beat him, too. That’s why Pritzker is trying to hijack the Republican primary because a combat veteran, tough-on-crime prosecutor, back-the-blue mayor like Richard Irvin is Pritzker’s worst nightmare and our best chance to take back our state.”

2. Democrats meddle in Colorado GOP primaries

A Democratic outside group known as Democratic Colorado has also inserted itself in the GOP Senate primary, launching multiple TV ads ahead of the GOP contest. One spot paints state Rep. Ron Hanks as “too conservative for Colorado,” a message that could help Hanks among Republican voters.

Hanks is competing against construction company owner Joe O’Dea in the primary to take on Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet.

3. Davis looks to fend off Miller

GOP Rep. Rodney Davis is facing fellow GOP Rep. Mary Miller in Illinois 15th District, after redistricting forced them into the same district. Miller has Trump’s endorsement in the race, but that hasn’t stopped Davis from arguing that he’s aligned with Trump.

“President Trump trusted Davis to lead his re-election campaign in Illinois because he’s a rock solid champion for our conservative values,” a narrator says in the spot, referring to Davis serving as Trump’s honorary campaign co-chair.

4. Guest faces a runoff challenge

GOP Rep. Michael Guest was forced into a primary runoff earlier this month after failing to get 50% of the primary vote against former Navy pilot Michael Cassidy. Cassidy has taken issue with Guest’s vote to support an independent investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

A recent spot raises questions about Cassidy’s character and calls him a “carpetbagger.”

5. Pro-Israel group plays in Illinois

Democratic Majority for Israel PAC has played in multiple Democratic primaries, including the incumbent v. incumbent race where Democratic Reps. Marie Newman and Sean Casten are facing off in Illinois’ 6th District.

The group’s TV ad against Newman highlights the ethics investigation into whether Newman offered a potential primary challenger a federal job in exchange for not running. A Newman spokesperson said the ethics complaint against her was “politically motivated.”