Ad Watch: All eyes on Georgia ... again

Last week, NBC News projected Georgia’s Senate race would head to a Dec. 6 runoff election, and already new TV ads are out defining each candidate in the race.

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock released a new TV ad over the weekend telling voters what’s at stake in the upcoming runoff.

“It’s about who has the competence and character to represent us, who’s willing to tell the truth, who has the knowledge needed for the job, who will work for every corner of our state,” a narrator in the ad says.

Republican nominee Herschel Walker is also out with a new TV ad today, featuring a Georgia man telling voters, “The quality and the fabric of the man is top notch and his values have been formed in small-town Wrightsville, Georgia. And those are good values.”

And, the same outside groups who spend millions on Senate races across the country have released their first ads in Georgia, too.

Georgia Honor, a super PAC affiliated with the Senate Majority PAC, a group that works with Senate Democratic leadership, is out with an ad highlighting some of the scandals from Walker's campaign -- including comments from his campaign staff and from his son.

"Herschel Walker’s own campaign aides call him a pathological liar who lies about the most basic facts of his life. His own son describes Walker threatening to kill his ex wife," a narrator in that ad says.

And, the National Republican Senatorial Committee, or NRSC, is out with an ad blasting Warnock for some of his kitschier campaign ads that he released earlier this year.

"It seems like Raphael Warnock belongs in Hollywood, not Washington," a narrator in the NRSC ad says, adding, "Warnock’s a great actor. He just doesn’t act like your senator."