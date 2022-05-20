Ad Watch: Glenn Ivey releases first TV ad in MD-04

Democrat Glenn Ivey is the first out of the gate with TV ads in the race for Maryland’s 4th congressional district. The former Prince George’s County attorney released a new ad Friday, focusing on crime and arguing that he’s the best fit to help keep people safe.

“Every time your kid leaves the house, you worry. Gun violence is out of control. We love our community. We raised our kids here, but we have to make it safer,” Ivey says in the ad.

He adds, “As your state’s attorney, I worked with President Obama’s Justice Department to lower crime while cracking down on police misconduct.”

Ivey is running in a crowded field, vying for the Democratic nomination to replace Rep. Anthony Brown, D-Md., who is leaving Congress to run for state attorney general.

One of Ivey’s opponents is former Rep. Donna Edwards, who represented this district from 2008 to 2017. Edwards left Congress in 2017 after a failed run for Senate. She’s already secured some high profile endorsements in this race, including from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Maryland’s primary isn’t until July 19, so Edwards and others still have plenty of time to jump on the airwaves.

Ivey has already placed over $100,000 on the airwaves ahead of the primary, but that could change.