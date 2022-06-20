IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, speaks during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies hearing on Capitol Hill, on May 18, 2022.
Ad Watch: Murkowski highlights legislative achievements

In a new TV ad, the long-time Senator reminds voters of her legislative achievements in tough re-election battle.

By Alexandra Marquez

In her first campaign ad tracked by the ad tracking firm AdImpact, Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski features prominent Alaskans reminding voters of her record in helping the state.

A labor leader, former transportation commissioner, hospital administrator and others highlight Murkowski’s legislative accomplishments.

“She’ll work with the [Biden] administration when it’s good for Alaska and she’ll fight them tooth and nail when it’s not good for Alaska,” John McKinnon, the former state Commissioner of Transportation says in the ad.

The ad comes just two months before Alaska’s primary election, a nonpartisan “Top 4” system, where the top four vote getters in a primary advance to the general, regardless of political affiliation. Murkowski’s opponents include Kelly Tshibaka, who's been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Tshibaka has previously attacked Murkowski for being too cozy with Democrats, citing her confirmation vote in favor of President Joe Biden's nominee for the Supreme Court, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Murkowski leads Tshibaka in fundraising, though, with over $7.5 million already raised this cycle. Tshibaka has raised over $2.5 million so far, according to the FEC.

