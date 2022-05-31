Ad watch: Pricey attack

One Nation, the non-profit arm of Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, is up with a new TV ad attacking Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., on inflation.

“We’ve seen the highest inflation in 40 years, triggered by a massive surge in government spending. Georgia’s been hit hard,” a narrator says in the 30-second spot.

The ad goes on to call Warnock the “deciding vote” for the pandemic relief package known as the American Rescue Plan, which the ad claims led to skyrocketing inflation (Democrats, on the other hand, have touted the legislation on the trail).

The ad is part of a new $43.5 million effort targeting Democratic senators over the summer. The group is planning to spend $17.1 million in Georgia.