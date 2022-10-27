Ad Watch: Will the real Mike Doyle please stand up?

In Pennsylvania's 12th District, Democrat Summer Lee is out with a new TV ad seeking to remind voters that her opponent, Republican Mike Doyle, is not the same person as retiring Democratic Rep. Mike Doyle, the congressman that Lee and Doyle are running to replace.

The ad begins with a narrator saying, “Election alert: Democrat Mike Doyle is not on the ballot. A different, Republican Mike Doyle is.”

The ad goes on to accuse the Republican Mike Doyle of supporting a total ban on abortion, cuts to social services and gun rights.

On Twitter, Lee shared the ad, saying, “Let’s clear up the confusion. I’m running against an extreme anti-choice, pro-NRA Republican who wants to cut Social Security & Medicare. He also shares a name with retiring Congressman [Doyle].”

The ad comes after reporters, activists and voters shared stories of their confusion on Twitter, with some even accidentally voting early for the Republican Mike Doyle, not realizing he wasn’t their current representative.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report with Amy Walter rates this race Likely Democratic, even though this is an open seat. That means Democrats are likely to hold it, if voters don't remain confused about which Mike Doyle is on the ballot.