Alabama GOP votes no confidence in Ronna McDaniel

The Alabama Republican Party has issued a vote of no confidence in Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, who is seeking another term this month.

The state party's governing body — known as the Steering Committee — declared its position during a weekend meeting, according to a party spokesperson.

"We believe that RNC leadership needs a new vision for future elections," the committee's statement said in part. "We believe that the RNC needs fresh, new leadership who can inspire and lead grassroots Republicans to victory."

The statement concludes: "For these reasons, the Alabama Republican Party’s Steering Committee cannot support or endorse Ronna McDaniel for RNC Chair and declare our vote of no-confidence in her leadership. We encourage all RNC members across the country to support new leadership at the RNC Winter Meeting."

Alabama's move follows the Texas GOP's unanimous vote last month to call for new RNC leadership. The Florida Republican Party is expected to vote this month on a similar no-confidence measure this month.

McDaniel, who initially got the job with former President Donald Trump's backing, has worked to present an image of strength and inevitability as she runs for a fourth term. In November, 101 of the RNC's 168 members — more than enough to secure her re-election — signed a letter endorsing her. Vicki Drummond, one of Alabama's three representatives on the committee, signed the letter. She did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

Alabama GOP Chair John Wahl, who is also an RNC member, "has pledged not to publicly endorse any candidate in this race," Jeannine Negrón Burniston, the state party's communications director, told NBC News.

"The chairman supports and respects the opinion of the State Steering Committee and will take this into consideration," she added.

There has been loud and persistent criticism, particularly from Harmeet Dhillon, an RNC member from California who is challenging McDaniel. Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO whose election conspiracy theories have endeared him to Trump, also has said he plans to seek the chairmanship.

Asked about the Alabama action, Emma Vaughn, a spokesperson for McDaniel's re-election effort, said that the incumbent chair's decision to seek another term was driven by members who have "rallied around" her work.

"Member support for the chairwoman has grown since her announcement," Vaughn said, "and she will continue speaking with each and every member about how the party can continue building upon our investments and make the necessary improvements to compete and win in 2024."