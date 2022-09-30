Most Americans don't believe new gun law will reduce violence

In the last six months, Congress and the Supreme Court drastically reshaped gun legislation in the U.S., with the passage of a new bipartisan gun law and the overturning of a law limiting concealed carry permits.

The two measures take opposite actions to address the prevalence of guns, with the Supreme Court expanding access to concealed carry permits and Congress placing limits on gun ownership.

And overall, 78% of Americans surveyed in a July Pew poll said that they believed the new law would do little or nothing at all to reduce gun violence.

Seven percent of those surveyed said the bill would do a lot and 14% said they weren’t sure.

The latest edition of Meet the Press Reports finds one major move in the new legislation that analysts believe is poised to have a major impact: It closed a loophole that had previously allowed dating partners convicted of domestic violence to continue purchasing guns. Previously, a ban on purchasing guns after domestic violence convictions had only applied to current and former spouses.

Daniel Webster of the Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Gun Violence Solutions, told NPR that that provision would likely have one of the biggest impacts from the law.

"If you look at the data, that’s really where we should be focused, so I’m very pleased to see that gap addressed," Webster said.

For more on how gun laws changed this year and how they might be modified in the future, tune in to the new episode of "Meet the Press Reports," available on Peacock and NBC News Now.