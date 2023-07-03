Americans sour on the FBI and DOJ amid Trump investigations

Americans' positive attitudes toward the FBI are on a long-term decline, according to the latest NBC News poll.

Thirty-seven percent of registered voters surveyed said they have a positive view of the FBI, while 35% said they have a negative view.

Views of the agency have soured since October 2018, when 52% of Americans had a positive opinion of the FBI and just 18% had a negative view.

This month's negative numbers are buoyed by Republicans.

Among GOP voters, just 17% have a positive view of the FBI, while 56% have a negative view. The FBI, of course, was involved in the investigation of former President Donald Trump that led to his indictment on charges alleging mishandling of national defense documents.

Among Democrats, 58% view the FBI positively and 11% view the agency negatively.

NBC News also asked survey respondents to share their views on the Department of Justice, which was also in the spotlight last month over Trump's indictment.

Overall, Americans were split. Thirty-five percent say they view the DOJ in a positive light and 36% say they view the agency negatively.

Democrats were more likely to view the agency positively, with 59% of Democrats saying they have a positive view of the DOJ and just 13% of Republicans saying the same.

Meanwhile, 40% of Democrats say they have a negative opinion of the DOJ and 55% of Republicans say the same.