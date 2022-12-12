Here are five of the most-aired ads of the 2022 midterms

In the final three months before Election Day, voters across the country were bombarded with TV ads — over $7.8 billion worth, according to AdImpact, an ad tracking firm.

Many of the ads that aired most often were in states that had major ballot propositions put before voters. But in races with actual candidates, Georgia, Texas and Florida had some of the most oft-aired individual ads.

Here are five of those most commonly aired ads:

1. 'Double Down'

One of the top aired ads in the nation was in Georgia's gubernatorial contest. The Georgians First Leadership Committee, a group affiliated with Republican Gov. Brian Kemp ran this attack ad against Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams.

"Stacey Abrams wants to double down on failure. Don’t let Stacey Abrams do to Georgia what [Democrats have] done to America," a narrator in the ad says.

AdImpact estimates the ad ran over 8,500 times.

2. 'Never Gave Up'

Several of the next top aired ads were run by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, including this one, where a narrator details Abbott's back injury and his perseverance.

"Thirty-eight years ago, his back was broken, but his spirit was not. Greg Abbott never gave up. It’s that same determination that drives Greg Abbott to keep Texas strong," a narrator in the ad says.

AdImpact estimates this ad was run over 6,600 times.

3. 'Not a crime'

In Florida's Senate race, Democrat Val Demings' ad about abortion was one of the most aired in the nation this year.

"As a police officer, some of the worst cases I worked were sexual assaults. It's outrageous to mandate what a woman can and can't do with their body," Demings says in the ad, before attacking Marco Rubio for his views on abortion.

AdImpact estimates this ad was run over 6,300 times.

4. 'Extreme and Dangerous'

Another ad in Georgia's governor's race was one of the top most oft-aired ads, but this one was from a pro-Abrams group. One Georgia, a group linked to Abrams, ran an ad attacking Kemp for his stance on abortion.

"Governor Brian Kemp signed the most extreme abortion law in the nation," a narrator in the ad says, before highlighting Kemp's comments on abortion, saying he's willing to go further to limit the procedure.

AdImpact estimates this ad aired over 5,300 times.

5. 'Most'

Another ad in Florida's Senate race rounds out the list of the top aired ads ahead of the general election. This one was run by Rubio, attacking Demings.

"Val Demings. She'd be Florida's most liberal senator ever," a narrator in the ad says.

AdImpact estimates this ad aired over 4,400 times.