Here are the races still too close to call after Tuesday's primaries

Tuesday's big primary day brought some resolutions to the key questions looming over this first portion of the primary calendar. But there are still a handful of key races left uncalled by NBC's Decision Desk as of Wednesday morning.

Texas-15 (Dem): This is a key runoff race for Democrats, as the winner will go on to face Republican nominee Monica De La Cruz Hernandez in what's expected to be a competitive election in the fall.

Michelle Vallejo, a small business owner backed by progressives like Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro, leads with 50.1 percent of the vote. Ruben Ramirez, who is backed Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego (the chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus' CHC Bold PAC), trails with 49.9 percent.

Texas-28 (Dem): The closely-watched runoff between incumbent Rep. Henry Cuellar and progressive challenger Jessica Cisneros has still not yet come to a conclusion. Cisneros pushed Cuellar into a runoff, criticizing him over a January FBI raid of his home and campaign office, as well as for his votes against expanding abortion access.

But with the issue of abortion even more in the spotlight in the weeks since the March primary election, Cuellar currently leads 50.2 to 49.8 percent.

Minnesota-01 (GOP): The special election in the race to fill the seat left vacant by the death of the late GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn remains too close to call.

Brad Finstad, who is backed by a handful of Minnesota Republican members of Congress, leads the field with 38 percent. State Rep. Jeremy Munson is the only other candidate with a double-digit vote percentage, and he sits narrowly behind Finstad at 36.9 percent. (Note: NBC's Decision Desk has not yet called this race, but the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports that Munson has conceded.)

The winner will face Democrat Jeff Ettinger, the former CEO of Hormel foods, who won his primary Tuesday.

Georgia Secretary of State (Dem): State Rep. Bee Nguyen is projected to advance to a runoff, having a clear plurality of Tuesday's votes but below the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid the runoff. The question remains, who will join her?

Former state Rep. Dee Dawkins-Haigler sits at 18.7 percent, while military veteran and cybersecurity professional Michael Owens is at 16.5 percent.