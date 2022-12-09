Arizona Democratic Party official: Sinema's move is 'irreconcilable'

Arizona Democratic Party Vice Chair, Michael Slugocki, says Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s move to leave the Democratic Party to register as an independent is an “irreconcilable” move that ignores the voters who helped put her in office.

“I think this is the final straw for a lot of Democrats in Arizona,” Slugocki told Meet the Press Now, “We’ve seen her continually shift to the right over the last few years and I think this is the final step. ... I’ve been very, very frustrated with her for a long time. And I think this is the final step that people are just done with her now.”

Slugocki says that despite Sinema’s consistent Democratic voting record, Sinema is not the same senator Arizonians elected in 2019, saying she’s lost the coalitions she claimed to push for earlier in her career.

"She has no constituency group in Arizona, she has no coalition. No base of voters that are going to go out and knock on doors for her anymore,” Slugocki said, “Every single person that knocked on doors for her in 2018 and walked in 100 degree weather … they feel like she totally turned her back on the people that got her into office.”

When asked whether President Joe Biden should support Sinema in her next run as an independent, Slugocki said the president should “hold off a little bit."

“Why should he support an independent for a Democratic ticket?" Slugocki said, "We’re going to nominating Democrats in 2024…why would he support someone who isn’t a Democrat?”