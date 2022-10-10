Arizona and Ohio are among eight states that begin in-person early voting this week

Eight states begin early, in-person voting this week, per the National Conference of State Legislatures, including the battlegrounds of Arizona and Ohio.

The other states with early voting starting this week include Maine, California, Montana, Nebraska, Indiana, and New Mexico. Early voting is already underway in at least seven states: Virginia, Minnesota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Vermont, Michigan and Illinois.

Each state has different rules on where and when people can vote early, as well as for when to begin mailing out absentee ballots. But with Election Day drawing nearer and nearer, more and more voters will be voting each day.