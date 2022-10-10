IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Voters wait at a polling place at Tempe History Museum in Arizona on Nov. 3, 2020.
Voters wait at a polling place at Tempe History Museum in Arizona on Nov. 3, 2020.Olivier Touron / AFP via Getty Images file

Arizona and Ohio are among eight states that begin in-person early voting this week

With Election Day drawing nearer, more and more voters will be voting each day.

By Bridget Bowman and Ben Kamisar

Eight states begin early, in-person voting this week, per the National Conference of State Legislatures, including the battlegrounds of Arizona and Ohio.

The other states with early voting starting this week include Maine, California, Montana, Nebraska, Indiana, and New Mexico. Early voting is already underway in at least seven states: Virginia, Minnesota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Vermont, Michigan and Illinois.

Each state has different rules on where and when people can vote early, as well as for when to begin mailing out absentee ballots. But with Election Day drawing nearer and nearer, more and more voters will be voting each day.

