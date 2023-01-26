Asa Hutchinson says he's 'absolutely' considering a presidential bid

DANA POINT, Calif. — Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson told NBC News on Wednesday he is “absolutely” considering a 2024 Republican presidential bid.

“I’ll be making a decision at the right time,” Hutchinson said at the Republican National Committee’s winter meetings. “But that’s why I’m in Iowa. That’s why I’m in New Hampshire and South Carolina.”

Hutchinson said he envisioned a large GOP primary field and said it’s still “undetermined” to him who will all run.

The former governor would be a long shot candidate, to say the least. For starters, former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are already consuming more than two-thirds of Republican support in early primary polling. Additionally, Hutchinson hails from the more traditional conservative wing of the party which has been marginalized significantly post-2016.

Saying he is neutral on the question of whether RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel or her lead challenger Harmeet Dhillon should lead the party, Hutchinson said he was stopping by the gathering to “make sure” the GOP “sets the framework for 2024 that’s fair” and “recognizes there’s going to be alternatives to Donald Trump in the race.”

“Whether it’s the debate format or other things that they recognize, it’s going to be in an open context,” he said.