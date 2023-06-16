Asa Hutchinson 'intends' to be on GOP debate stage

Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he plans to attend the first GOP debate despite the Republican National Committee's requirement that candidates who wish to participate must support the eventual GOP nominee.

"I intend to be at that debate," Hutchinson said on Meet the Press Now. "People are telling me it's important, they want to hear my message, and I think it's going to be a great contrast."

The former governor previously called on former President Donald Trump to drop out of the race due to his legal issues, and he has suggested that the RNC should amend its pledge to support the eventual nominee to strike supporting a nominee who has been convicted of serious crimes.

Hutchinson said that he intends to support the Republican Party’s eventual nominee, but he does not think it will be Trump.

Hutchinson said that he disagrees with the RNC's strategy on criteria for candidates and that process should be more "inclusive," especially for the first couple of debates.

“No one should question my Republican credentials as I want to be on that debate stage,” Hutchinson said

He added that despite the former president's sizable base, the GOP "is not a Trump party."

“Even though [Trump] has a lot of support out there, we want to be able to win those voters into the mainstream principles that I’m advocating," Hutchinson said.