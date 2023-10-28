Asa Hutchinson parts ways with campaign manager, will handle media inquiries himself

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is taking over some of his own presidential campaign’s staffing duties after agreeing to part ways with his campaign manager, Rob Burgess.

Hutchinson said he plans to handle all media inquiries directly until he either hires a replacement for Burgess, who is leaving after Oct. 31, or designates an existing member of his staff to handle those responsibilities.

“I thought we were all together on it [the campaign],” Hutchinson said. “So that’s really, there’s nothing more to be said there other than it was by mutual agreement. And clearly, I’m continuing with the campaign, excited about it and we go from here.”

CNN first reported Burgess’ departure from the campaign.

He added that he and Burgess mutually agreed on the campaign manager’s departure. The shakeup comes after Hutchinson failed to qualify for the second Republican presidential primary debate in September, and with the deadline bearing down to meet the requirements for the third debate on Nov. 8 in Miami.

“If I can’t be at 4% in a national or early state poll by Thanksgiving, then I should reevaluate the campaign,” Hutchinson said back in late September.