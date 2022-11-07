Barack Obama is popular, Mark Zuckerberg is not: NBC News poll

Former president Barack Obama remains one of the most popular public figures among voters, a new NBC News poll finds.

Fifty-one percent of voters surveyed have a very positive or somewhat positive view of Obama, while 37% have a very negative or somewhat negative view of the former president.

Obama is the most popular figure among those whom voters were asked about, while Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is the least popular.

Only eight percent of voters have a very positive or somewhat positive view of Zuckerberg, while 53% have a very negative or somewhat negative view of him.

Conversely, another social media executive, Elon Musk, has a high favorability rating.

In this poll, 31% of those surveyed had a very positive or somewhat positive view of Musk. Thirty-five percent had a very negative or somewhat negative view of him.

Other figures polled in the November NBC News poll included President Joe Biden, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former President Donald Trump.

Forty-two percent of voters have a positive view of Biden, while 35% have a positive view of Trump. Conversely, 50 percent of voters have a negative view of Biden and 55 percent have a negative view of Trump.

Pelosi also holds a higher positivity rate than McCarthy, with 31% of voters holding a positive view of Pelosi and 13% holding a positive view of McCarthy.

Thirty-two percent of voters hold a negative view of McCarthy and 54% hold a negative view of Pelosi.