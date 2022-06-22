Battleground Wisconsin is full of tight races, new poll shows.

Confirming Wisconsin’s status as American’s marquee battleground state, a new Marquette Law School poll finds highly competitive contests across the board in the state in 2022 — from primaries for governor and U.S. Senate, to November’s general-election races.

In the Democratic race for the opportunity to challenge Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., in the fall, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes has the support of 25% of Democratic primary voters, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry gets 21%, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski stands at 9% and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson is at 7%; 36% say they are undecided or don’t know.

The state’s primary is Aug. 9.

As for how these Democrats fare against Johnson in hypothetical matchups, the contests are all within the margin of error:

Barnes 46%, Johnson 44%

Godlewski 45%, Johnson 43%

Nelson 44%, Johnson 43%

Johnson 45%, Lasry 42%

Meanwhile, in the state’s competitive GOP primary for the right to take on incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, the Donald Trump-backed Tim Michels sits at 27% among Republican primary voters and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch is at 26%.

In hypothetical general-election matchups for governor, it's Evers 47%, Kleefisch 43%; Evers 48%, Michels 41%.

The Marquette Law School poll was conducted June 14-20 and has a margin of error of plus-minus 4.3% for all registered voters, plus-minus 6.2% for Democratic primary voters and plus-minus 6.3% among Republican primary voters.