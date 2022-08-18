Beasley stumps through N.C., says 'no voter should feel discounted'

Former State Supreme Court Justice Cheri Beasley is spending just as much time in rural areas of North Carolina as she's spending in major cities as she campaigns for Senate, she told NBC News.

"No one should feel discounted, no one should feel a sense of disengagement," Beasley told NBC News in North Carolina, following an event with rural voters.

Beasley is locked in a tight Senate race with GOP Rep. Ted Budd. While Budd is looking to succeed Republican Sen. Richard Burr, Beasley is hoping to flip this seat and give Democrats an advantage in the Senate.

But, she's running as a moderate, often highlighting that she doesn't always agree with Democratic politicians. In a recent ad, she's blasted member of Congress on both sides of the aisle for trading stocks while in office.

"I certainly understand why there are people who are frustrated and who are disappointed in what's happening in Washington. They expect more and they deserve more," Beasley told NBC News.