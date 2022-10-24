IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Former President Donald Trump at a rally on Oct. 22, 2022, in Robstown, Texas.
Former President Donald Trump at a rally on Oct. 22, 2022, in Robstown, Texas.Nick Wagner / AP

Believing Trump won in 2020 is the least popular candidate position in new NBC News Poll

The most popular is lowering health care costs.

By Mark Murray and Alexandra Marquez

The latest national NBC News poll tested eight different positions that midterm candidates have taken during the general election.  

The most popular position? Lowering health care costs and prescription drug prices, with the poll showing 84% of all voters saying they’re more likely to support a candidate that backs that position, versus 5% who are less likely to vote for such a candidate. 

That effort to lower drug prices — part of the health care/climate/tax legislation President Biden signed into law in August — is supported by 90% of Democratic voters, 84% of independents and even 78% of Republicans. 

The second-most popular position? A candidate who supports funding the police and providing them with the resources they need to protect committee, with 77% of all voters saying they’re more likely to back that candidate, compared with 11% who said they are less likely to back that person. 

Notably, a higher share of Democrats say they are less likely to support a candidate who wants to fund the police (23%) than Republicans (3%) and independents (3%) are. 

The least popular position in the poll? A candidate who says Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election, with only 21% of voters saying they’re more likely to support such a candidate, versus 57% who are less likely. 

The NBC News poll was conducted Oct. 14-18 of 1,000 registered voters -- 750 of whom were contacted by cell phone -- and it has an overall margin of error of plus-minus 3.1 percentage points.

Mark Murray

Mark Murray is a senior political editor at NBC News.

Alexandra Marquez

Alexandra Marquez is a researcher for the NBC News political unit.