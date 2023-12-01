IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

President Joe Biden during a rally at Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens in 2022.Joe Raedle / Getty Images file

Biden, allies set off-year advertising record for incumbent president

Pro-Biden groups have spent $45 million in ads — more than Obama, Trump did a year before re-election bids

By Mark Murray

President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign, the Democratic National Committee and pro-Biden groups have already spent more than $45 million combined in advertisements ahead of the 2024 presidential election, according to ad-tracking data from AdImpact

That amount is more than for any other recent presidential incumbent in the off-year before the general election. 

For the entire year of 2011, according to AdImpact, former President Barack Obama and his allies had spent $7.3 million. And in 2019, former President Donald Trump and the groups supporting him had spent $36.5 million. 

The pro-Biden ad spending comes mainly from four different groups — the outside organization Future Forward USA Action ($19.8 million), the Biden campaign ($11.2 million), the Biden Victory Fund (4.8 million) and DNC/Biden ($4.8 million).

Individually, those Biden advertisers trail some of the major Republican groups in the 2024 presidential race, including from the super PAC supporting Florida Ron DeSantis ($39.2 million), the super PAC backing Trump ($32.1 million) and the super PAC supporting former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley ($27.7 million).

Mark Murray

Mark Murray is a senior political editor at NBC News.