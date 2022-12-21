Biden to announce six new judicial nominees

President Joe Biden will announce six new judicial nominees in his final batch of selections in 2022, a White House official told NBC News, as it looks to two more years of reshaping the federal courts under an expanded Democratic Senate majority.

The nominees are for federal district courts — one in Indiana, two in New Jersey and three in California. The White House said they’ll be among the first nominees sent to the Senate early in the new year, when another session begins.

The new nominees are:

Matthew P. Brookman for the Southern District of Indiana

Michael E. Farbiarz for the District of New Jersey

Robert Kirsch for the District of New Jersey

Marian Gaston for the Southern District of California

Wesley Hsu for the Central District of California

Mónica Ramírez Almadani for the Central District of California

In a statement, the White House said Biden will continue to “move rapidly to fill judicial vacancies” and called the new picks “extraordinarily qualified, experienced, and devoted to the rule of law and our Constitution.”

Over the last two years, the Senate has confirmed 97 Biden-chosen judges under 50-50 Democratic control, winning some Republican votes for numerous judges. Democrats gained a seat in the 2022 election and may have an easier time processing judges in 2023 and 2024.

The new round will bring Biden’s total announced judicial nominees to 150, the White House said. They will be sent to the Senate alongside a series of renominations of individuals who won’t be processed by the chamber in time for the new session on Jan. 3.