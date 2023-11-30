Biden campaign hits Trump on health care in new TV ad

President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign will air a new TV ad nationally and in key battleground states focused on his administration’s plan to lower health care costs and prescription drug prices, according to a campaign official, hitting Trump on health care after the former president raised the prospect of repealing Obamacare.

The 60-second spot seeks to draw “a stark contrast” between Biden’s health care plans and Trump’s. More than 40 million Americans are covered under the Affordable Care Act, which passed in 2010 and which the Biden administration has built upon.

Entitled “Your Family,” the Biden campaign ad features a pediatric nurse from Nevada named Judy who says “the last administration’s policies were so troubling.”

In Pueblo, Colo., on Wednesday, Biden knocked Trump’s recent revival of his vow to eliminate Obamacare. Trump has said he is “seriously looking at alternatives” to the legislation if elected in 2024.

“My predecessor wants to get rid of the Affordable Care Act. Over 40 million Americans a day get their health insurance through the Affordable Care Act. His plan is to throw them off that plan,” Biden said.

Trump posted on social media Wednesday that “Obamacare Sucks!!!” and suggested that he wants to replace it with “MUCH BETTER HEALTHCARE,” though he has yet to put forward a proposal for how he would do so if he wins the White House again.

The new Biden spot will run in Phoenix, Atlanta, Detroit, Las Vegas, Raleigh, Philadelphia and Milwaukee, according to the campaign. It will air in primetime during national programs like The Voice, Survivor and Bachelor in Paradise, as well as on national cable news, the Biden campaign official added.

The Biden campaign has focused on health care as a theme all week, showcasing issues like pre-existing conditions and communities of color who benefit from the current law.

“President Biden has made it a priority to lower costs and expand access to health care — and hard working Americans are seeing, and feeling, the results. It’s a stark contrast to Donald Trump’s America, where millions of Americans would lose their health care and see costs become even higher if his push to repeal the Affordable Care Act is successful,” said Biden-Harris 2024 campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez.