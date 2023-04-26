Biden launches first TV ad of re-election campaign

President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign is doubling down on its opening message warning that Americans’ freedoms are under attack by so-called “MAGA Republicans” with its first television ad of the nascent 2024 race.

The seven-figure ad campaign will bring an adaptation of the president’s campaign kickoff video to the airwaves in key states, saying the president “has made defending our basic freedoms the cause of his presidency.”

“Courage, opportunity, democracy, freedom: they’re the values and beliefs that built this country and still beat in our hearts. But they’re under attack by an extreme movement that seeks to overturn elections, ban books, and eliminate a woman’s right to choose,” the narrator says in the 90-second ad, which first aired Wednesday morning.

The spot opens with a father and his young daughter raising the American flag outside their home, and says: “Joe Biden is running for re-election to make certain that the sun will not set on this flag.”

The Biden campaign says the spot is the first of two that will air in the next two weeks, on national cable channels as well as 15 different television markets across six battleground states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. It’s the first window into how the Democratic incumbent’s team views the 2024 map, focused on the closest battlegrounds Biden won in 2020.